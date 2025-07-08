Your Pie Pizza, the original down-the-line, customizable brick oven pizza brand, is embracing the peak of peach season with the return of its beloved Summer Peach Craft Series, launching June 29 at participating locations nationwide. A longtime guest favorite, this limited-time menu celebrates the season’s juiciest ingredient with five handcrafted offerings that blend summer sweetness with Your Pie’s signature artisanal flair.

While many brands highlight a single seasonal item, Your Pie is going all-in on peaches—building an entire experience that spans pizza, wings, salad, and even dessert. Whether guests are in the mood for spicy, sweet, or refreshingly light, there’s a peach-packed creation ready to delight.

At the heart of the lineup is the award-winning Peach & Prosciutto Pizza, a returning fan favorite, that captures the essence of summer. Baked on a base of extra virgin olive oil, this pizza layers ricotta, shredded mozzarella and parmesan with thin-sliced prosciutto and fresh, juicy peach slices. It’s finished post-bake with ribbons of fresh basil and a drizzle of balsamic glaze, creating the perfect balance of savory and sweet.

For those who like a little heat, the Kickin’ BBQ Peach Pizza delivers bold flavor with a Southern twist. This pie starts with a spicy barbecue peach sauce and is topped with shredded mozzarella, crispy bacon, red onion, house-pickled jalapeños, and fresh peach slices. It’s a fiery, flavor-packed pizza that speaks directly to summer cravings.

New to the menu this year, Kickin’ BBQ Peach Wings bring that same sweet-heat flavor to a craveable new format. Oven fired chicken wings are tossed in a juicy peach and red chili pepper BBQ glaze, then served with Your Pie’s signature buttermilk ranch—for a wing experience that’s anything but ordinary.

For guests seeking a lighter option, the Summer Peach Salad is a refreshing showcase of seasonal simplicity. A bed of fresh spinach and romaine is topped with sliced peaches, ripe Roma tomatoes, red onion, and fresh mozzarella. It’s drizzled with extra virgin olive oil and balsamic glaze. It’s the perfect complement to the summer menu.

No summer meal is complete without dessert, and Your Pie’s Peach Cobbler Gelato delivers in every scoop. This “peach cobbler à la mode” is a luscious swirl of fresh peach, real vanilla, and baked amaretto cobbler crumble. It’s pure summertime, every time.

“Peach season is more than a trend—it’s a shared summer ritual,” said Lisa Dimson, Chief Marketing Officer at Your Pie. “We’re celebrating the fresh, vibrant flavors of summer with a menu inspired by the sweet, juicy goodness of peaches. Who puts peaches on a pizza? We do—and our guests can’t get enough. They’ve been asking for the return of these flavors, and we’re thrilled to bring them back with even more delicious ways to enjoy them.”

The Summer Craft Series will be available for a limited time beginning June 30, both in-store and online at yourpie.com.