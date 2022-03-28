Your Pie Rolls Out 14-Inch Large Pizza to all Locations

Your Pie, the nation’s first fast-casual pizza franchise, announced its 14-inch Large Pizza selection will now be available in store at all its locations beginning on Monday, March 28.

Your Pie first introduced the 14-inch Large Pizzas last summer, and customers were able to purchase it exclusively online or through the official Your Pie app. Due to popular customer demand, the Large Pizzas are now available in all Your Pie stores as well. The selections come in eight slices and is perfect for sharing with friends or family.

All Your Pie Signature Pizzas - such as The Lineage and The Nat - are available in 14-inch sizes for $17.99. Pepperoni pizzas will be available for $13.99 while cheese pizzas are $11.99. A Build Your Own pizza with up to eight toppings will be $19.99. Prices for each vary by location.

The Large Pizza was created in response to customers who wanted to enjoy Your Pie’s signature 10-inch pizzas in larger portions. The 14-inch pizza allows customers to continue to create their favorite customizable pizzas while offering a larger amount to share with others. Customers now have the option to enjoy the larger offering in store with others or with convenient ordering for pick it up or delivery to their home or social event.

“Since introducing our new Large Pizza offering last year, we have received tremendous response from our customers who ordered it online or through the Your Pie app,” says Lisa Dimson, Chief Marketing Officer of Your Pie. “It has been such a success that we wanted to provide our in-store guests the same opportunity to enjoy more of their favorite signature pizzas with friends and family at their nearest Your Pie location.”