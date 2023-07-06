Your Pie to Serve Free Gelato on National Ice Cream Day

In honor of 2023’s National Ice Cream Day, Your Pie will serve free scoops of creamy, authentic gelato and sorbet for customers on Sunday, July 16. Those interested in enjoying a scoop can visit participating locations or order online to cool off with one of Your Pie’s delicious, Italian-style ice cream offerings. The free scoop can be redeemed through the Your Pie loyalty app.

Originally inspired by their honeymoon trip to Ischia, Italy, Your Pie founders Drew and Natalie French knew from the start that they wanted the Your Pie menu to include real Italian gelato. Thus, just as Your Pie’s wood-fired, brick-oven pizza is inspired by Italian tradition, so is its wide selection of gelato and sorbet offerings, all made from Italian recipes.

“For us, Free Gelato Day is one of the best days of the year because it’s an opportunity to share our favorite dessert with our favorite people: our loyal Your Pie customers,” said Drew French. “We are proud to bring the same quality of gelato found in Italy to our guests' local communities. There’s nothing better than gelato on a hot summer day, and we look forward to sharing a scoop with friends and family on July 16.”

This year’s Free Gelato Day falls during Your Pie’s Summer Peach Craft Series, which means that in addition to classic gelato flavors like Vanilla, Chocolate and Cookies and Cream, guests have the opportunity to try two limited edition flavors: Limoncello and Peaches and Cream.