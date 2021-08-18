Youtube Star Larray Rolls Out Virtual Brand Larray's Loaded Mac

Content creator, musician, and YouTube sensation Larray announced today the launch of his very-own virtual restaurant brand called Larray’s Loaded Mac. As one of the fastest-growing, multi-hyphenate creators worldwide, Larray’s music, style, and vibrant personality have captured audiences globally and resulted in a loyal following of fans and nearly 40M followers across YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram. Now, Larray adds restaurateur to his digital profile as he debuts Larray’s Loaded Mac in partnership with Virtual Dining Concepts.

“We are focused on working with digital-first talent by helping them create an ownable virtual dining brand,” says Robbie Earl, VDC co-founder. “By tapping into the creator economy, we’re not only playing a part in growing the influencers’ personal brands but also further helping the restaurant industry leverage the digitally native community. Having Larray join the virtual food space provides him with another way to engage his fans, this time with food deliveries in 30 minutes or less, and have them be a part of something that means so much to him.”

With a spin on his favorite food, Larray’s Loaded Mac takes the traditional mac and cheese dish to a whole new level and even has his grandmother’s stamp of approval, who also happened to help craft the menu and flavors. From Classique to Hottie, The Club, LBT, That Girl, Burgalicious and Feelin’ Risky, Larray’s perfectly crafted menu offers a mac and cheese selection that’s loaded with everything from a variety of cheeses, meats, vegetables, seasonings and sauces. Larray’s Loaded Mac online menu was brought to life by Virtual Dining Concepts’ Culinary Director and Chef, Eric Greenspan.

“Some of my fondest memories from growing up are making mac and cheese in the kitchen with my grandmother,” says Larray. “Her original recipe was always a family favorite and gave me the inspiration to create Larray’s Loaded Mac. I am so excited to share our favorite dish with fans and fellow mac and cheese lovers.”

“Larray is such a unique and talented creator, so we wanted to do something outside the box for his fans,” says Greg Falchetto and Zach Friedman, Larray’s managers at Homemade Projects. “We’ve been friends with Robbie for years, so when Larray initially brought the Loaded Mac idea to us, it was a no-brainer to partner with VDC. We’re excited for everyone to try this special dish from Larray’s childhood and all the unique flavors he personally created.”

Larray’s Loaded Mac is now available in most major markets across the country. Consumers based in Los Angeles, Boston, Phoenix, Chicago, Philadelphia, Denver, Houston, Washington D.C., Austin, Seattle, St. Louis, Dallas, Pittsburgh, Albuquerque, Sacramento, St. Paul, Kansas City, Scottsdale, Columbus, Minneapolis, San Diego, Baltimore, Orlando, Tampa, and Louisville are among the first wave of cities with additional locations added regularly.