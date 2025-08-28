Yum! Brands, Inc. today announced that Chris Turner, who will become Chief Executive Officer of the Company on October 1, 2025, was appointed as a Director of the Board, also effective October 1, 2025.

“We look forward to welcoming Chris to the Board as he takes on the Chief Executive role and leads Yum! into its next stage of growth,” said Brian Cornell, Non-Executive Chair of the Yum! Brands Board of Directors. “His appointment will further deepen collaboration between leadership and the Board, ensuring Yum!’s continued success.”

Turner was appointed to become Yum! Brand’s next Chief Executive Officer on June 13, effective October 1, 2025, succeeding David Gibbs, who, in March 2025, informed the Board of Directors of his intention to retire after 36 years with the Company and a successful tenure as CEO.

Turner has served as Yum! Brands’ Chief Financial Officer since 2019 and expanded his role to include Chief Franchise Officer in 2024, with responsibilities for finance, corporate strategy, supply chain, franchise standards and support.

Also, effective October 1, 2025, Gibbs will no longer be a Director of the Board but will remain as an executive advisor to the Company through 2026.