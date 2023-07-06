Yum! Brands Chooses Treasure Data as Customer Data Platform

Yum! Brands, Inc. announced the latest step in the Company’s strategy to enhance the digital experiences of customers by selecting Treasure Data as its Customer Data Platform provider to help drive customer acquisition, growth and retention.

Many Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs) have unknown diners in their customer base, and being able to personalize marketing to them is important in order to increase brand loyalty and frequency. Treasure Data’s advanced AI and machine learning capabilities can provide rich, actionable insights that deliver engaging, personalized content to customers. The Treasure Data Customer Data Cloud is designed to unify all first-, second- and third-party data, creating a single view of a customer across multiple brands. The data unification and enrichment are designed to help discover unknown audiences and will assist in achieving a centralized view of customer data across the Yum! Brands concepts.

“This is the latest advancement in our strategy to drive toward enhanced digital experiences and deliver exceptional value to our customers, as the Company remains focused on our vision to have 100% of sales powered by digital,” says Cameron Davies, Chief Data Officer, Yum! Brands. “Treasure Data’s state-of-the-art CDP solution brings unparalleled capabilities to unify, manage and activate customer data across our four brands and third-party platforms, empowering our ability to gain deep insights into customer behavior and preferences. This CDP solution will enhance both our understanding and engagement with Yum!’s customers, ultimately driving more personalized and unique interactions. We are excited to leverage our global scale to continue to make progress in the CDP space and unlock additional value while working with a company that shares our commitment to customer data safety, security and privacy.”

Powered by its global scale, Yum! Brands is investing in technologies that enable easy experiences for customers, easy operations for restaurant teams and easy insights to drive outsized growth. The Company’s strategy is to build in-house, acquire or partner on technologies that provide a strategic advantage. While Yum! is focused on owning the majority of its tech solutions, it does partner with select third-party tech providers like Treasure Data. This latest move will result in AI-powered predictions that enable the Company to engage with customers across its brands’ loyalty programs and personalize campaigns and experiences just for them, ensuring they receive the right offers at the right time.

“Yum! has built some of the most loved and trusted brands in the world, and they know the importance of understanding customer needs,” says Kazuki Ohta, CEO and co-founder, Treasure Data. “We are thrilled to partner with Yum! to get a centralized view of customer data across brands and deliver more meaningful personalized diner experiences while driving greater profitability across its brands.”