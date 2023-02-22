Yum! Brands Operator Honored at Biennial International Franchise Convention

Jardine Restaurant Group (JRG), one of Asia’s leading restaurant groups, together with Pizza Hut Taiwan was honored with three awards at the biennial Yum! International Franchise Convention 2023. Organized by Yum! Brands, the awards presentation at gala event was a highlight of the global convention well attended by franchisees across 100+ markets.

Aaron Lee, Group Chief Executive of JRG said at the award presentation ceremony, “Jardine Restaurant Group is proud to garner three stellar awards from the Yum! International Franchise Convention 2023. Being nominated and recognized at this highly coveted industry awards alongside so many incredible operators from around the world is a strong testament to our passionate teams and their achievements in delivering the delicious food and delightful experiences to our customers.”

At a glittering awards gala in Singapore, Pizza Hut Taiwan of JRG took home the headlining win of the evening, the Franchisee of the Year Award. This award is given to an outstanding franchise partner who excels across all areas of the business from Easiest, Fastest, Tastiest (E-F-T) customer experience, tops among the Restaurant General Managers (RGM) to the best Net-New Units (NNUs) to accelerate growth.

Taste is one of the critical differentiators, so it was incredibly satisfying for Pizza Hut Taiwan of JRG to be awarded the Most Craveable Food Award in recognition of achieving the highest scores on Taste OSAT (Overall Satisfaction) for its core pizzas and aggregator ratings.

“It’s an honour and privilege for Pizza Hut Taiwan to receive these top awards at this prestigious event. The recognitions are a tribute to our outstanding team and their dedication on our journey to make the brand the most loved and trusted choice for food every day,” said Antony Leung, General Manager of Pizza Hut Taiwan.

JRG was presented with the Modern R.E.D. Portfolio Award for the best modernization of a Pizza Hut franchise, through bold and holistic investments in Fast Casual Dining (FCD) restaurants, remodeling outlets, Pizza Your Way (PYW) design of quality and local flavors, and Digital/TMX (Team Member Experience) integrations.

To crown the International Franchise Convention honors, JRG’s Pizza Hut Taiwan was named as the finalists of the Most Unrivaled Team Award and KFC Taiwan of the Digital Disruptor award at the convention amongst the world’s leading operators is also a great testimony to the teams’ accomplishment in the past year.