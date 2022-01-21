Yum! Brands Promotes Elias Oxendine to Chief Information Security Officer

Yum! Brands has promoted Elias Oxendine to the role of Chief Information Security Officer, concluding Yum!’s internal and external search to fill the CISO role.

Oxendine reports directly into Yum! Brands Chief Digital & Technology Officer, and is responsible for Yum!’s Global Technology Risk Management (GTRM) function and establishing processes designed to protect the company. Leaders reporting into Oxendine include those overseeing cybersecurity services; identity and access management; and GTRM policy and procedure implementation at Yum!’s brands across the globe.

Oxendine joined Yum! in June 2020 as Director overseeing the Yum! Brands IT organization’s governance risk and compliance. Later that year, his role was expanded to include service delivery and incident response before being promoted to Senior Director, which included new responsibilities such as communicating to the Board of Directors Oversight and Audit Committees. Prior to coming to Yum! in 2020, Oxendine spent time at Brown-Forman, where he served as Global Director of IT Security and Governance, and GE growing his career in the information technology sector.

“While all of Yum!’s employees are protectors of our company information, having a CISO who is not only a subject matter expert but also a proven visionary leader is critical – and I’m elated that we have just that person in Elias," says – Clay Johnson, Yum! Brands chief digital & technology officer.