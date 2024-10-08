Yum! Brands released its annual Global Citizenship & Sustainability Report, detailing its advancements in reducing carbon emissions, improving packaging and removing barriers. The Company has a longstanding dedication to responsible business practices, investing strategically in its three priority pillars of People, Food and Planet, which are part of its Good Growth strategy. The strategy is grounded on the idea that the Good priorities and the Growth priorities are closely intertwined and enablers of one another.

“In 2023, we experienced a year of remarkable growth and remained focused on greenhouse gas reduction, sustainable packaging and having a positive community impact,” said Yum! Brands CEO David Gibbs. “Our Good Growth strategy has propelled our sales and restaurant development, which allows us to invest more in areas like renewable energy, supplier pilot programs and technical training for at-risk youth in our communities – the Growth advances the Good.”

This report highlights Yum!’s key accomplishments toward building a more sustainable and equitable world, which has led to its inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America, recognition as one of TIME Magazine’s Best Companies for Future Leaders and named to the USA Today’s 2023 America’s Climate Leaders list.

“We made significant progress in 2023 across our global citizenship and sustainability agenda, and we’re excited about the opportunities ahead,” said Yum! Brands Chief Government Affairs & Sustainability Officer Jon Hixson. “We believe in the power of collaboration to make positive change, and we continue to work closely with our stakeholders and partners to develop innovative solutions and share learnings that drive advancements.”

Highlights from Yum!’s new Global Citizenship & Sustainability Report include:

People

– In 2023, 44% of global corporate leadership roles were held by women, up from the 2018 baseline of 33%.

– In 2023, over 7,100 restaurant general managers and assistant restaurant general managers on six continents completed Leading With Heart through Heartstyles, Yum!’s signature leadership and personal development program.

– Since 2020, Yum! has reached 204,000 people and utilized and/or committed $71 million of funding for over 30 community impact programs designed to remove barriers through its Unlocking Opportunity Initiative.

Food

– In 2023, over 70% of Yum!-approved suppliers achieved Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) Certification.

– Sourced over 90% cage-free eggs for the 25,000 restaurants with a 2026 goal.

– Endorsed the Antimicrobial Use Stewardship Principles in Poultry, supporting an initiative that includes over 40% of global poultry meat production.

Planet