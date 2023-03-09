Yumpingo Announces Integration with SevenRooms

Yumpingo, a next-generation experience management platform that empowers hospitality teams to deliver their best food and service every day, announced a new integration with SevenRooms to efficiently reach restaurant guests and request quick, meaningful feedback immediately following their in-person dining experience.

SevenRooms, the leading global guest experience and retention platform for the hospitality industry, offers a suite of services for hospitality businesses to increase profitability by leveraging approved guest data to build direct relationships, deliver exceptional experiences and increase repeat visits.

This partnership will allow operators to receive real-time customer feedback data, captured by Yumpingo, whenever guests book a restaurant experience through SevenRooms. Following their meal, guests who booked directly through SevenRooms will receive a brief, restaurant-branded email survey asking for feedback on the quality of food and service at the restaurant they visited. The surveys take one minute for guests to complete. Yumpingo will then provide restaurants with actionable solutions based on real customer insights, enabling operators to react immediately and make strategic changes to their operations or menu, efficiently and effectively improving the overall guest experience.

“SevenRooms has always been dedicated to putting the operator first and working with partners to bring elevated experiences to diners around the world,” says Austen Asadorian, SVP of Sales at SevenRooms. “As consumer preferences and expectations continue to shift, we’re excited to partner with Yumpingo to help our operators better understand their guests and create actionable insights from guests’ direct feedback in order to boost loyalty, increase revenue, and drive repeat business.”

Yumpingo’s data-driven insights are proven to help brands improve food and service execution, increase efficiency, understand customers’ value perception, and create more consistent experiences that elevate the guest experience. This key integration connects Yumpingo with SevenRooms users to quickly capture guest feedback that enables operators to quantify how well their teams are executing against customer expectations and identify opportunities to deliver more consistent experiences across every dish, shift, server, and service style.

“We’re thrilled to be listed as an integration partner to SevenRooms. This is an opportunity for restaurants to capture guest sentiment and integrate into their CRM to build out a broader, richer picture of the experiences that customers have when they come to restaurants,” says George Wetz, CEO of Yumpingo. “SevenRooms is a valued partner who shares our vision of empowering restaurant teams to deliver their brand promise across every venue and with every menu item.”