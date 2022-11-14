Yumpingo Integrates with Toast

Yumpingo, a next-gen experience management platform that empowers hospitality teams to deliver their best food and service every day, announced that it has launched an integration with the Toast platform to offer real-time customer satisfaction data at the location, server, shift, and dish level across all service styles, through Yumpingo’s proprietary one-minute review.

Toast is a cloud-based, all-in-one digital technology platform purpose-built for the entire restaurant community. It works with integration partners in its Toast Partner Ecosystem, a curated portfolio of more than 180 partners who deliver specialized technology and services to help restaurant operators increase sales, engage guests, and keep employees happy.

“The Yumpingo integration provides our restaurant customers the ability to obtain real-time guest satisfaction data and actionable insights that can improve operations,” says Keith Corbin, Sr. Director of Business Development, Toast. "We're happy to be working with the Yumpingo team to help solve our industry's biggest challenges.”

Yumpingo’s actionable insights are proven to help brands improve food and service execution, increase efficiency, understand customers’ value perception, and create more consistent experiences that meet brand standards. This key integration delivers a more seamless end-to-end experience by giving each customer the opportunity to conveniently order and pay through the Toast platform and leave valuable feedback after each meal.

“We’re thrilled to be listed as an integration partner to Toast, where our current and prospective restaurants can now capture seamless guest insights at unprecedented scale to make empowered business decisions that align their entire organization to focus on what matters most to their guests,” says George Wetz, COO, Yumpingo. “Toast is an incredible partner who shares our vision to empower restaurant teams to serve their best food and service every day.”