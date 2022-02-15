Zalat Pizza to Debut in Allen, Texas

Zalat Pizza, the cult-favorite pizza concept, is opening their first Allen location on Monday, February 21 at 950 W. Stacy Rd, Allen, TX 75069 on the corner of Stacy Rd and Watters Rd. In keeping with Zalat’s typical business model, this new location will strictly serve takeout through Zalat’s website or delivery via third party delivery apps.

Zalat is rapidly expanding its footprint within the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex with this location marking the 17th Zalat location in North Texas.

“We are eager to offer a more convenient location for our fans living in the Allen and McKinney area who have been driving to surrounding cities such as Plano to get their Zalat fix,” says Nguyen, CEO and Founder of Zalat Pizza.

The first Zalat opened on Fitzhugh Avenue in 2015 and quickly became Dallas’ favorite late-night pizzeria. Most everything is made from scratch (even the dough) to fresh sauce with oven-roasted Roma tomatoes and fresh basil. Zalat uses 100% beef pepperoni and the most delicious cheese they can get their hands on. In fact, the concept pays more for cheese than they do in rent every month!

Zalat prides itself on having pushed the envelope on traditional pizza recipes as well as continuing to be bold and inventive. All pizzas are taste-tested for months before they ever make it onto the menu. To ensure perfection they are cooked in old school deck ovens creating that magical balance between crispy and chewy.

Before any pizza goes out the door, a Zealot always inspects it to ensure it meets Nguyen's high standards and if it’s not up to par, they make it again. Once the pizza is deemed as worthy, a Zealot personally signs the box and the pizza makes its way to the customer.

A more recent addition to the menu is the Pepperoni Masterclass, Nguyen's take on a classic pepperoni pizza. Nguyen explains, “We've become known for elevating the common pepperoni pizza with our Pepperoni Masterclass, pure pepperoni perfection with 100% beef pepperoni, oregano, black pepper and chopped garlic. Beyond the standards, however, we offer bold and inventive designs such as the Nashville Hot Chicken & Pickles, Pho Shizzle, Elote, Loaded Notato, Pineapple Express, and more. An equally famous and crave-able must have is our trademarked sauce, SriRANCHa – a combination of Sriracha and ranch dressing to create the perfect mind-blowing pizza dipping sauce!”