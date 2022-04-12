Zalat Pizza Headed to CityLine Development in Texas

Zalat Pizza is opening their first Richardson location at CityLine, the urban mixed-use development offering exciting dining and entertainment options, on Tuesday, April 19 at 1551 E Renner Rd, Suite 180, Richardson, TX 75082.

This new location will serve takeout through Zalat’s website or app, or delivery via most third-party delivery apps.

Zalat is rapidly expanding its footprint within the Dallas/Fort Worth area. CEO and Founder, Khanh Nguyen says, “We want to make Zalat available everywhere and we are looking forward to becoming part of CityLine to better serve our Richardson and Plano customers.”

Zalat prides itself on pushing the envelope on traditional pizza recipes as well as continuing to be bold and inventive. A more recent addition to the menu is the Pepperoni Masterclass, Nguyen's take on a classic pepperoni pizza. Nguyen explains, “We've become known for elevating the common pepperoni pizza with our Pepperoni Masterclass, with a double serving of 100% beef pepperoni, oregano, cracked black pepper and chopped garlic. Beyond the basics, however, we offer bold and inventive designs such as the Nashville Hot Chicken & Pickles, Pho Shizzle, Elote, Loaded Notato, Pineapple Express, and more. An equally famous and crave-able must- have is our trademarked sauce, SriRANCHa – a combination of Sriracha and ranch dressing to create the perfect mind-blowing pizza dipping sauce!”

Spice up your usual pizza order with Zalat's Reaper Roulette challenge. Add the Reaper to any pizza and Zalat will add insanely hot sauce to one slice of the pizza, and you won't know which one.