Zalat Pizza to Land in Park Cities this Summer

Zalat Pizza is opening its first Park Cities location in Snider Plaza this summer at 6935 Hillcrest Ave, Dallas, TX 75205.

This new location will have limited seating and serve takeout through Zalat’s website or app, or delivery via most third-party delivery apps.

Zalat is continuing to expand its footprint within the DFW area with this location marking the 16th location in the area.

Founder and CEO, Khanh Nguyen says, “We are looking forward to opening in such a historic shopping center and to offer our craveable pizza to the Park Cities community.”

Zalat prides itself on pushing the envelope on traditional pizza recipes as well as continuing to be bold and inventive. A more recent addition to the menu is the Pepperoni Masterclass, Nguyen's take on a classic pepperoni pizza. Nguyen says, “We've become known for elevating the common pepperoni pizza with our Pepperoni Masterclass, with a double serving of 100% beef pepperoni, oregano, cracked black pepper and chopped garlic. Beyond the basics, however, we offer bold and inventive designs such as the Nashville Hot Chicken & Pickles, Pho Shizzle, Elote, Loaded Notato, Pineapple Express, and more. An equally famous and crave-able must- have is our sauce, Sirancha– a combination of Sriracha and ranch dressing to create the perfect mind-blowing pizza dipping sauce.”

Zalat’s Snider Plaza location is set to open summer 2022.