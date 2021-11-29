Zalat Pizza to Open First Houston Location

Zalat Pizza, the cult-favorite pizza concept, is opening its first Houston location in Midtown on Monday, December 6. This is Zalat’s first location outside of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex and will be located at 510 Gray St, Houston, TX 77002.

In keeping with Zalat’s typical business model, the Midtown location will stay open until 4 a.m. on weekends to welcome Houston’s late-night revelers and will be available via most third-party delivery platforms.

Zalat is rapidly expanding its footprint with this location being the first of many Houston locations and their 17th store.

Zalat Founder/CEO, Khanh Nguyen says, “I know from growing up in Houston that Houstonians appreciate great food and that’s exactly what we’re bringing to the city. We are a no-frills brand that focuses on creating delicious, unique, high-quality pizzas for our customers.”

Most everything is made from scratch (even the dough) to fresh sauce with oven-roasted Roma tomatoes and fresh basil. Zalat uses 100% beef pepperoni and the most delicious cheese they can get their hands on. In fact, the concept pays more for cheese than they do in rent every month!

Zalat team members are referred to as “Zealots” and a sign with the definition of the word Zealot hangs prominently at every Zalat restaurant. A Zealot is defined as a person who is fanatical and uncompromising in the pursuit of their ideals. The Zealots are fanatical about their pizza quality.

All pizzas are taste-tested for months before they make it onto the menu. They are also cooked in old school deck ovens to create the perfect balance between crispy and chewy. Before any pizza goes out the door, a Zealot always inspects it for perfection and personally signs the box. If it’s not up to par, they make it again.

Zalat prides itself on having pushed the envelope on traditional pizza designs as well as continuing to be bold and inventive. Nguyen explains, “We are known for elevating the common pepperoni pizza with our Pepperoni Masterclass- pure pepperoni perfection with 100 percent beef pepperoni, oregano, black pepper and chopped garlic. Beyond the standards, however, we offer bold and inventive designs such as the Nashville Hot Chicken & Pickles, Pho Shizzle, Elote, Loaded Notato, Pineapple Express, and more. An equally famous and crave-able must have is our trademarked sauce, SriRANCHaTM – a combination of Sriracha and ranch dressing to create the perfect mind-blowing pizza dipping sauce!”