Zalat Pizza to Open First Park Cities Location

Zalat Pizza is opening its first Park Cities location in Snider Plaza on Tuesday, July 26 at 6935 Hillcrest Ave, Dallas, TX 75205. This location marks the 18th DFW location and will offer pizza-by-the-slice options in addition to their regular menu, making it easy for those on-the-go to grab a bite quickly.

The Zalat brand is known for pushing the envelope on traditional pizza recipes as well as continuing to be bold and inventive. All pizzas are handmade using scratch ingredients, including their dough for the perfect NYC-style crust and house made sauce with oven-roasted Roma tomatoes and fresh basil.

Founder and CEO, Khanh Nguyen explains, “One of the things we’ve become known for is elevating even the common pepperoni pizza with our Pepperoni Masterclass, with a double serving of 100% beef pepperoni, oregano, cracked black pepper and chopped garlic. Beyond the basics, however, we offer bold and inventive designs such as the Nashville Hot Chicken & Pickles, Pho Shizzle, Elote, The Sweet Revenge, Pineapple Express, and more. An equally famous and crave-able must-have is our trademarked sauce, Sirancha– a combination of Sriracha and ranch dressing to create the perfect mind-blowing pizza dipping sauce! Our dipping sauce has a following of its own.”

This new location will offer select pizzas by the slice in addition to whole pizzas, have limited seating and serve takeout through Zalat’s website or app, or delivery via most third-party delivery apps.

Founder and CEO, Khanh Nguyen says, “We’re looking forward to becoming part of the Park Cities community and hope to become the go-to pizza spot for those in the area whether it’s after a football game, a neighborhood pizza party or just a laidback night at home.”