Zalat Pizza to Open in Flower Mound, Texas

Khanh Nguyen’s cult classic pizza concept, Zalat Pizza, will add a 12th unit with a Flower Mound location - 5801 Long Prairie Rd, Suite 690 - set to open its doors on Monday, June 14.

This new location will strictly serve takeout through Zalat’s website or delivery via third party delivery apps.

“We are eager to offer a more convenient spot for our fans living in Flower Mound who have been driving to surrounding cities such as Denton or Frisco to get their Zalat fix,” says Nguyen, CEO and Founder of Zalat Pizza.

The first Zalat opened on Fitzhugh Avenue in 2015 and quickly became Dallas’ favorite late-night pizzeria. Most everything is made from scratch (even the dough) to fresh sauce with oven-roasted Roma tomatoes and fresh basil. Zalat uses 100 percent beef pepperoni and the most delicious cheese they can get their hands on. In fact, the concept pays more for cheese than they do in rent every month!

All pizzas are taste-tested for months before they make it onto the menu. They are also cooked in old school deck ovens to create the perfect balance between crispy and chewy. Before any pizza goes out the door, a zealot always inspects it for perfection and personally signs the box. If it’s not up to par, they make it again.

Zalat prides itself on having pushed the envelope on traditional pizza recipes as well as continuing to be bold and inventive. Nguyen explains, “We are known for elevating the common pepperoni pizza with our Pepperoni Masterclass - pure pepperoni perfection with 100% beef pepperoni, oregano, black pepper and chopped garlic. Beyond the standards, however, we offer bold and inventive designs such as the Nashville Hot Chicken & Pickles, Pho Shizzle, Elote, Loaded Notato, Pineapple Express, and more. An equally famous and crave-able must have is our trademarked sauce, SriRANCHa – a combination of Sriracha and ranch dressing to create the perfect mind-blowing pizza dipping sauce!”

The new Flower Mound location will be open from 4 - 10 p.m. Sunday - Thursday, 4 - 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Hours will extend at a later date.