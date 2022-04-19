Zalat Pizza to Open Third Houston Store

Zalat Pizza, the cult-favorite pizza concept, is opening their third Houston location in The Heights, the historic Houston neighborhood, on Tuesday, April 26 at 250 W 20th St, Suite 300, Houston, TX 77008.

This new location will have limited seating and serve takeout through Zalat’s website or app, or delivery via most third-party delivery apps.

Zalat is rapidly expanding its footprint within the Houston area with this location marking the 3rd location in the area.

Founder and CEO, Khanh Nguyen says, “Our goal is to make our pizza available for all Houstonians; we are looking forward to continuing our expansion and offer our crave-able pizza to The Heights community.”

Zalat prides itself on pushing the envelope on traditional pizza recipes as well as continuing to be bold and inventive. A more recent addition to the menu is the Pepperoni Masterclass, Nguyen's take on a classic pepperoni pizza. Nguyen explains, “We've become known for elevating the common pepperoni pizza with our Pepperoni Masterclass, with a double serving of 100% beef pepperoni, oregano, cracked black pepper and chopped garlic. Beyond the basics, however, we offer bold and inventive designs such as the Nashville Hot Chicken & Pickles, Pho Shizzle, Elote, Loaded Notato, Pineapple Express, and more. An equally famous and crave-able must- have is our trademarked sauce, SriRANCHa – a combination of Sriracha and ranch dressing to create the perfect mind-blowing pizza dipping sauce!”

Spice up your usual pizza order with Zalat's Reaper Roulette challenge. Add the Reaper to any pizza and Zalat will add insanely hot sauce to one slice of the pizza, and you won't know which one.

Zalat The Heights will be open Sunday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m., Monday – Wednesday 11 a.m. – 12 a.m., Thursday 11 a.m. – 2 a.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. – 4 a.m.