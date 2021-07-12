Zalat Pizza to Open Three DFW Locations

Zalat Pizza, the cult-classic pizza concept developed by Khanh Nguyen, announced plans to open three more locations in the DFW area between July and September with openings in South Arlington, Irving and another Dallas location.

South Arlington will open at 5415 S. Cooper St, Suite 117, Arlington, TX 76017 on Monday, July 19, Irving will open at 4835 N. O’Connor Rd, Suite 136, Irving, TX 75062 in late August, and the newest Dallas location will open at 11613 North Central Expressway, Suite 111, Dallas, TX 75243 in late September. The three new locations will strictly serve takeout through Zalat’s website or delivery via third party delivery apps.

Zalat is rapidly expanding its footprint within the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex, and these locations will put Zalat’s store count at 15.

Also in early August, the pizza brand plans to open a smaller footprint location at The Exchange Hall located in the AT&T Discovery District in Downtown Dallas offering a new take on their traditional concept. Going by the name Zalat Slices, the location will exclusively serve pizza by the slice, a first for any of Zalat’s stores.

CEO and Founder of Zalat Pizza Khanh Nguyen says, “We want to make Zalat available everywhere throughout DFW and continuing to open these locations allows us to make our pizza more accessible to an even larger number of Dallasites!”

He continues, “The opportunity at The Exchange was something we couldn’t pass up, despite never having done a pizza by the slice concept. The energy within the food hall is palpable, and it is a great opportunity for us to test out and perfect a new way of offering pizza to our fans.”

The first Zalat opened on Fitzhugh Avenue in 2015 and quickly became Dallas’ favorite late-night pizzeria. Most everything is made from scratch (even the dough) to fresh sauce with oven-roasted Roma tomatoes and fresh basil. Zalat uses 100% beef pepperoni and the most delicious cheese they can get their hands on. In fact, the concept pays more for cheese than they do in rent every month.

All pizzas are taste-tested for months before they make it onto the menu. They are also cooked in old school deck ovens to create the perfect balance between crispy and chewy. Before any pizza goes out the door, a zealot always inspects it for perfection and personally signs the box. If it’s not up to par, they make it again.

Zalat prides itself on having pushed the envelope on traditional pizza recipes as well as continuing to be bold and inventive. Nguyen explains, “We are known for elevating the common pepperoni pizza with our Pepperoni Masterclass - pure pepperoni perfection with 100 percent beef pepperoni, oregano, black pepper and chopped garlic. Beyond the standards, however, we offer bold and inventive designs such as the Nashville Hot Chicken & Pickles, Pho Shizzle, Elote, Loaded Notato, Pineapple Express, and more. An equally famous and crave-able must have is our trademarked sauce, SriRANCHa – a combination of Sriracha and ranch dressing to create the perfect mind-blowing pizza dipping sauce.”