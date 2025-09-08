Zaxbys is leveling up its milkshake lineup with a bold new test, the NERDS Strawberry Milkshake.

Available beginning September 8 at 55 select locations across Florida, the hand-spun shake blends Zaxbys perfectly creamy Strawberry Milkshake with the iconic hard and crunchy candy to create the Zaxbys NERDS Strawberry Milkshake. Topped with NERDS Gummy Clusters, the sweet and tart drink is the cherry on top of your meal or a little sweet treat in your day for a burst of nostalgia. It’s available for eight weeks only while supplies last.

This limited-time test follows the permanent return of Zaxbys Hadcrafted Milkshakes earlier this year and is a continuation of the brand’s pursuit of creating craveable experiences and delivering flavor-full menu items to its fans.