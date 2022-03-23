Zaxby's to Attend The Franchise Show in Philadelphia

Zaxby’s, the rapidly expanding quick-service restaurant franchise known for its chicken fingers, wings and signature sauces, is inviting aspiring entrepreneurs as well as established multi-unit operators to meet brand representatives Tray Doster and David Jones at The Franchise Show this week, Friday, March 25 and Saturday, March 26 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The upcoming franchise expo comes at a time when the restaurant chain is targeting the Keystone State for expansion. Local attendees will find the Zaxby's exhibit at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Hall C, Booth #106.

Seasoned investors and entrepreneurs can enjoy the opportunity to chat one-on-one with the team about franchising with Zaxby’s. Franchise partners have the potential to achieve their personal and professional goals with an unmatched restaurant concept that offers an indescribably good menu and top-notch franchisee support.

“We’re excited to expand our footprint into the state of Pennsylvania,” says Tray Doster, Zaxby’s Director of Franchise Business Development. “This is a market where franchisees have an opportunity to be one of the first to introduce our great food and outstanding service to Pennsylvanians. Zaxby’s is a next-level [quick-service restaurant] with a loyal customer following that we want Pennsylvanians to experience.”

Zaxby’s culture is what makes the brand exceptional as a franchise. While growing to more than 900 locations, the brand has carefully preserved its reputation for great food, a comfortable atmosphere, and fun people that care for each other. With stores primarily located in the Southeast, Zaxby’s has bold plans for nationwide expansion.

“We are proud of what this brand has accomplished with our fantastic franchise family, and we pride ourselves on our ability to identify great candidates for Zaxby's ownership,” says David Jones, Franchise Business Development Recruitment Manager for Zaxby’s. “Zaxby's is a franchise that evolves with the times while staying true our core values; and we support the growth of our franchise partners through multi-unit development opportunities. From franchise agreement to grand opening and beyond, our expert team of franchise professionals are there every step of the way.”