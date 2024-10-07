Saucy chicken chain Zaxbys is bringing back an all-time favorite limited-run menu promotion: Zaxbys Asian Zensation Zalad! Starting today, Zaxbys Asian Zensation Zalad, featuring the craveable chicken Zaxbys fans love, and hand-rolled Veggie Egg Rolls will return to menus everywhere for a limited time only.*

Zaxbys Asian Zensation Zalad includes your choice of tender cuts of hand-breaded Fried Chicken Fingerz or marinated Grilled Chicken on a bed of freshly chopped mixed greens, red cabbage, carrots, and crispy wonton strips, all topped with Asian Slaw and drizzled with a honey sesame Teriyaki Sauce, for an average price of $10.99. The Zalad is served with a flavorful Citrus Vinaigrette – made with orange, pineapple, and rich notes of ginger and sesame – and a hand-rolled Veggie Egg Roll on the side.

“We love to hear from our Zaxbys fans about their favorite limited-time menu items – and it’s no surprise that the Asian Zensation Zalad is always at the top of the list,” said Patrick Schwing, Zaxbys Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer. “We’re thrilled to bring this flavor-packed Zalad and our hand-rolled Veggie Egg Rolls back yet again for a limited time this fall.”

The Asian Zensation Zalad makes its return with a familiar sidekick – Zaxbys equally beloved Veggie Egg Rolls, hand-rolled in a crispy wonton wrapper and filled with shredded cabbage, carrots, green onion and seasonings. One Egg Roll is the perfect complement to your Zalad, or pick up a stand-alone side of two Veggie Egg Rolls paired with Sweet & Spicy Sauce, one of Zaxbys 12 signature dipping sauces.

Order the Asian Zensation Zalad and Egg Rolls online now via Zaxbys.com or through the Zaxbys app for curbside pickup. The app is available for download on Google Play and the App Store. For more details on Zaxbys saucy new offerings and where to find them, visit Zaxbys online at www.zaxbys.com and stay up to date on what else is cookin’ by following the brand on Instagram and TikTok.

*Zaxbys Asian Zensation Zalad and Veggie Egg Rolls are available at participating locations while supplies last.