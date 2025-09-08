Last year, Zaxbys redefined taco night with its Chicken Finger Tacos. This year, the fan favorites return with a saucy new addition to the lineup. Bringing together two universally beloved food items – chicken and tacos – in a way only Zaxbys can, because when it comes to chicken tacos why would you trust anyone other than the chicken experts?

For a limited time only, fans can visit any Zaxbys location to enjoy three flavor-packed taco varieties with fresh ingredients and bold sauces worth the craving:

Chipotle Ranch with Pico Tacos , which bring together an iconic Zaxbys hand-breaded chicken finger, shredded Iceberg lettuce, Cheddar Jack Cheese and Pico de Gallo, smothered in Zaxbys mild heat Chipotle Ranch sauce and nestled in a warmed flour tortilla.

Zaxbys wants fans to give into the temptation of its Chicken Finger Tacos, created by the folks who spent 30+ years perfecting its famous Chicken Fingerz. From now through November 2, Zaxbys is inviting fans to indulge in a taco fling — because once you taste its bold and saucy Chicken Finger Tacos, you’ll know they’re worth falling for. Want in on the Taco Temptation? Join Zax Rewards and keep an eye on Zaxbys social channels this week for exclusive offers.

“There’s no better place to enjoy a fried chicken taco than at Zaxbys, which is famous for our Chicken Fingerz and 12 signature sauces,” said Patrick Schwing, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer at Zaxbys. “Now everyone has the perfect excuse to enjoy a taco fling—for a limited time—with our saucy, flavor-packed Chicken Finger Tacos.”

Now’s the moment to start a taco love affair — because Zaxbys has found the perfect match for its legendary Chicken Fingerz. Choose your favorite taco offering and enjoy a meal with 3 Chicken Finger Tacos + Drink or pick up a single taco for an on-the-go hunger buster. Beginning on September 8, 2025, Zaxbys Chicken Finger Tacos will be available through November 2, 2025, at participating Zaxbys locations. Prices may vary by location.

For more details on Zaxbys Chicken Finger Tacos and where to find them, visit a Zaxbys near you or online at https://www.zaxbys.com. Still hungry for more? Be sure to follow Zaxbys on Instagram and TikTok to stay up-to-date on what the saucy chicken chain has cookin’.