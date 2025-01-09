Get ready to savor the flavor as Zaxbys, the Georgia-based chicken chain known for its famous Chicken Fingerz and 12 signature sauces, turns up the heat on the age-old Philly cheesesteak debate. Back by popular demand, the fan-favorite Chicken Philly is making its triumphant return to Zaxbys menu, delivering a saucy, satisfying spin on the legendary sandwich that’s sure to win over hearts – and taste buds.

Available for a limited-time only, Zaxbys Chicken Philly sandwich is a saucy twist on the iconic Philadelphia favorite featuring the craveable chicken that Zaxbys has been perfecting for 30+ years. Zaxbys Chicken Philly is packed with your choice of three hand-breaded chopped Chicken Fingerz or a sliced marinated grilled filet on a toasted hoagie roll smothered in melted White American cheese and topped with sautéed peppers and onions, plus creamy garlic aioli. With its signature bold flavors, the Zaxbys Chicken Philly proves that this classic has room for reinvention. Whether you’re team “classic cheesesteak” or “bring on the sauce,” Zaxbys is here to settle the debate – with delicious results.

This year, Zaxbys is giving Philadelphians a taste of the excitement, even from afar, with a saucy twist to celebrate the return of the fan-favorite Chicken Philly Sandwich. While Zaxbys hasn’t yet made its way to the home of the famous Philly Sandwich (Philadelphia, PA), the brand is turning Philly locals into “coupons” for a free Zaxbys Chicken Philly in select locations during the month of January, offering a creative way to join the celebration despite the distance.

When Philly’s hometown basketball team is on the road to face off in Orlando and Indianapolis in January, Zaxbys is inviting Philadelphians to come in-store to get a free Chicken Philly. If you’re a Philadelphian in the Orlando or Indianapolis proper areas on January 12 or January 18, all you have to do is flash your Philly ID to snag a free Chicken Philly for yourself and a friend*. Find a participating Zaxbys location below to decide for yourself which Philly sandwich is really worth the hype. Don’t worry – we won’t tell the rest of your Philly friends it’s ours.

“Philadelphia is a city known for its undying passion and fierce loyalty to its food, fans, and everything in between. But Zaxbys isn’t afraid of a little competition,” said Patrick Schwing, Zaxbys Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer. “Last year, our Zax fans showed the Chicken Philly limited-time offering some real brotherly love, so what better way to kick off the new year than to celebrate its return to menus and put it to the test with real Philadelphians.”

After a successful launch in 2023, Zaxbys Chicken Philly menu offerings are back at Zaxbys locations everywhere to give Zax fans a satisfying, mouthwatering take on the traditional cheesesteak. Enjoy the Chicken Philly sandwich on its own for $8.49 or make it a meal with Crinkle Fries and a Small Drink for $10.99**. Even die-hard Philadelphians will agree – it’s undeniably delicious. Order online now via Zaxbys.com or through the Zaxbys app for curbside pickup. The app is available for download on Google Play and the App Store.

*No purchase necessary. Offer valid 1/12 in Orlando and 1/18 in Indianapolis only at participating Zaxby’s locations. In-store only. Must show photo ID to confirm residence in the Philadelphia, PA metropolitan area (DE, PA & NJ accepted). Each Philadelphian is limited to 1 free Fried Chicken Philly for themselves and 1 for a friend (2 total). One redemption per Philadelphian. Subject to availability while supplies last. No substitutions. Zaxby’s may suspend, modify or cancel this offer at any time.

**Zaxbys Chicken Philly is available at participating locations while supplies last. Prices and participation may vary.