Zaxby's Celebrating Teachers and Nurses with BOGO Boneless Wings Offer

Zaxby's is celebrating National Teachers and Nurses Appreciation Week with a special “Buy One, Get One” Boneless Wings Meal offer valid all day long on May 3, while supplies last. Zaxby's Boneless Wings Meal features five, tender, tasty boneless wings tossed in one of nine different sauces and is served with Texas Toast, crinkle fries and Ranch sauce.

Earlier this year Zaxby's introduced its new Buffalo Garlic Blaze signature sauce which comes with the Boneless Wings Meal as one of many saucy options. The new condiment incorporates aspects of spicy garlic and creamy style buffalo sauce.

"We are grateful to all teachers and nurses for the heroic and important work they do every day. In a show of appreciation to them, we want to serve up an extra order of our delicious wings as a way to show our gratitude," says Zaxby's Chief Marketing Officer Joel Bulger. "Whether you give the second meal to yourself, or share it with your favorite teacher or nurse as a way to say thank you, is entirely up to you."

To redeem the offer, guests are encouraged to order two Boneless Wings Meals online or through the app and one will be discounted upon checkout. The offer can also be redeemed without an account online or in-person at participating locations while supplies last. The deal is valid on May 3 only.