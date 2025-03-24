Zaxbys, a Southeastern QSR chicken chain with more than 970 locations in the U.S., has selected Berry AI’s Camera Timers to modernize its drive-thru operations across its entire brand.

“As our drive-thru operations evolve and we look to the future for our brand, we are excited to leverage AI with camera timers in partnership with Berry AI,” said Sharlene Smith, COO of Zaxbys. “This state of the art technology will help us better understand and improve the drive-thru experience for our customers in a way traditional loop timers have been limited.”

The AI technology leverages cameras to measure operational metrics like speed of service and line abandonment while preserving privacy for guests, only capturing anonymous operational data. Restaurants can use this data to identify bottlenecks and improve real-time decisions.

“Restaurant team members have embraced the tech as it suggests actions based on real-time bottlenecks, allowing team members to focus on higher priority tasks,” said Eric Lam, CEO at Berry AI.

“At Zaxbys, we’re always looking ahead, using the latest technology to make every experience better—whether you’re a guest enjoying your meal or a team member preparing it.”, Smith said. “This deployment lays the foundation for AI cameras to assist our team members in more visual tasks, so they can focus on providing a better experience for our customers”.