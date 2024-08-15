Zaxbys announced its expansion into the Rio Grande Valley. The new location, set to open in the McAllen, Texas, area marks a significant milestone for the brand as it brings its popular menu to a new market with multiple stores. New franchise owner David Bramble has signed a deal for six Zaxbys locations, with the potential to expand in the region. This expands his franchise portfolio as he also owns five units with another restaurant brand.

David Bramble first discovered Zaxbys during a family road trip to Disneyworld in Florida.

“Not having a Zaxbys where we lived, we didn’t know how delicious it is. My family and I fell in love with Zaxbys during our trip, and we even stopped at a couple more locations on the way back home because we enjoyed it so much,” said Bramble.

His passion for the brand, coupled with the absence of Zaxbys in the Rio Grande Valley, made it an ideal franchise opportunity. “The chicken and sauce lineup speaks for itself, and from a business standpoint, the franchise is well-developed and ready for growth,” he added.

The upcoming Zaxbys location in the McAllen area is expected to open by February 2025. This new venture is a culmination of Bramble’s long-standing interest in bringing Zaxbys to the Rio Grande Valley. “I’ve been trying to get a Zaxbys franchise since that Disney trip. When I received the email giving me the green light—it’s been a game-changer,” Bramble explained.

Bert Lane, Vice President of Development at Zaxbys, expressed his enthusiasm for the expansion.

“We are thrilled to welcome David and his family to the Zaxbys family. David’s commitment to quality and his experience in the restaurant industry make him an ideal partner for our brand. His dedication to community engagement and his vision for growth align perfectly with Zaxbys values,” said Lane.

Bramble will oversee the operations of the new Zaxbys locations, with his son Vance serving as a manager in training. This venture is part of Bramble’s legacy plan, which includes both his Zaxbys and Denny’s franchises. He not only wants to groom his son for management, but he loves developing everyone on his team.

“Being able to develop people and see them move up has been incredibly rewarding for me” Bramble shared. “All of our general managers and managers have been with us for years and have grown within the company. It’s gratifying to see them succeed.”

Bramble, his wife and three children are excited to introduce Zaxbys to the Rio Grande Valley and look forward to becoming a mainstay of the community.

The Texas expansion reflects Zaxbys continued growth trajectory, aiming to reach more than 1,000 locations nationwide. The brand, long a staple in the Southeast, is extending its footprint and offering new franchise opportunities throughout the country.