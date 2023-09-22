Zaxby’s Introduces Fried Chicken Philly

Saucy chicken chain Zaxby’s is turning up the heat with its latest limited time offer––the Fried Chicken Philly. The new sandwich is an elevated twist on the original Philly cheesesteak, featuring Zaxbys’ signature fried or grilled chicken, savory garlic aioli, and a combination of melted American cheese, grilled peppers and onions served on a toasted hoagie roll. In a bold move, Zaxby’s is taking the opportunity to playfully jab at the city of Philadelphia with its new menu offering.

“Finally the Philly done right—and it took a Southern brand famous for its fried chicken to do it,” says Patrick Schwing, chief marketing and strategy officer at Zaxby’s. “We’re so confident in our Fried Chicken Philly that we believe even die-hard Philadelphians will agree that it’s undeniably delicious.”

Famous for its fierce loyalty to the traditional cheesesteak, Philadelphia is a city that takes its sandwiches seriously. The City of Brotherly Love served as inspiration for Zaxby’s to put its own spin on an icon.

The Fried Chicken Philly is a fusion of traditional Philly flavors taken to the next level with Zaxbys' famous hand-breaded chicken, marinated for 12 hours and cooked to perfection, ensuring crispiness and flavor in every bite. The garlic aioli adds a creamy and zesty element, complementing the craveable combination of melted cheese, grilled peppers and onions. Starting at $7.29, the sandwich is available at participating locations for a limited time only while supplies last.

“We know there’s a spirited debate about cheesesteaks in Philadelphia, and we wanted to have a little fun with it,” adds Schwing. “We’ve been perfecting fried chicken since 1990, so our take on this classic sandwich is sure to satisfy cravings and keep people coming back for more. Stay tuned.”