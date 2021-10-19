    Zaxby's Introduces Great 8 Boneless Wings Meal

    Industry News | October 19, 2021
    Zaxby's boneless wings meal.
    Zaxby's
    The boneless wings can be tossed in one of nine sauces.

    Zaxby's, the premium quick-service restaurant known for its chicken fingers, wings and signature sauces, introduces the Great 8 Boneless Wings Meal. The limited time offer is available systemwide and features eight boneless wings tossed in one of Zaxby's nine sauces, including Original, BBQ, Wimpy, Tongue Torch, Teriyaki, Sweet & Spicy, Nuclear, Insane and Hot Honey Mustard.

    "Our boneless wings are a perennial favorite, so we wanted to offer our guests more bang for their buck," says Zaxby's CMO Joel Bulger. "Priced at $7.99, the Great 8 gives guests more wings and more value."

    Zaxby's Great 8 Boneless Wings Meal includes its famous Texas Toast with garlic margarine, five ounces of crinkle cut fries, Zaxby's ranch sauce and a small drink. Customers also have the option to upgrade and "Go Big." For 80 cents more, guests will receive eight ounces of crinkle cut fries and a large drink.

    Along with its already impressive selection of wings, Zaxby's serves fresh, prepared-at-order, hand-breaded Chicken Fingerz™ and a variety of four Zalads. The menu also features the award-winning Signature Sandwich and fresh baked double chocolate chunk, chocolate chip and white chocolate macadamia nut cookies.

    Complementing the Great 8 Boneless Wings Meal is Zaxby's newly introduced Cherry-Grape Blaster, an exclusive Coca-Cola Freestyle Minute Maid lemonade drink available in a regular and lite version.

    Priced at $7.99, the Great 8 Boneless Wings Meal is available for a limited time at participating locations while supplies last. Prices may vary by location.   

    News and information presented in this release has not been corroborated by QSR, Food News Media, or Journalistic, Inc.

    read more