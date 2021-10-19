Zaxby's Introduces Great 8 Boneless Wings Meal

Zaxby's, the premium quick-service restaurant known for its chicken fingers, wings and signature sauces, introduces the Great 8 Boneless Wings Meal. The limited time offer is available systemwide and features eight boneless wings tossed in one of Zaxby's nine sauces, including Original, BBQ, Wimpy, Tongue Torch, Teriyaki, Sweet & Spicy, Nuclear, Insane and Hot Honey Mustard.

"Our boneless wings are a perennial favorite, so we wanted to offer our guests more bang for their buck," says Zaxby's CMO Joel Bulger. "Priced at $7.99, the Great 8 gives guests more wings and more value."

Zaxby's Great 8 Boneless Wings Meal includes its famous Texas Toast with garlic margarine, five ounces of crinkle cut fries, Zaxby's ranch sauce and a small drink. Customers also have the option to upgrade and "Go Big." For 80 cents more, guests will receive eight ounces of crinkle cut fries and a large drink.

Along with its already impressive selection of wings, Zaxby's serves fresh, prepared-at-order, hand-breaded Chicken Fingerz™ and a variety of four Zalads. The menu also features the award-winning Signature Sandwich and fresh baked double chocolate chunk, chocolate chip and white chocolate macadamia nut cookies.

Complementing the Great 8 Boneless Wings Meal is Zaxby's newly introduced Cherry-Grape Blaster, an exclusive Coca-Cola Freestyle Minute Maid lemonade drink available in a regular and lite version.

Priced at $7.99, the Great 8 Boneless Wings Meal is available for a limited time at participating locations while supplies last. Prices may vary by location.