For the first time ever, saucy chicken chain Zaxbys is getting into the dry rub game with the introduction of its all new Lemon Pepper offerings available for a limited time only starting on July 7. Zaxbys Lemon Pepper is a bold blend of zesty, tangy lemon, cracked black pepper, and a rich buttery finish, and as the first-ever dry rub on the Zaxbys menu, it adds bold variety to the brand’s diverse line-up of flavor-forward offerings.

Lemon Pepper isn’t just a flavor. It’s a cultural movement with roots in Atlanta – home of Zaxbys headquarters, the city that put Lemon Pepper wings on the map and the place that gave rise to the viral fashion trend “Lemon Pepper Steppers” to describe shoes so stylish, they’re dripping with sauce. Songs have been written about Lemon Pepper, TV shows have dedicated episodes to it, and now the Georgia-based chicken chain Zaxbys has entered the chat to give Zax and Lemon Pepper fans another way to get the flavor they love on the chicken they crave.

To celebrate its entry into the Lemon Pepper scene and pay tribute to the iconic Southern seasoning, Zaxbys is teaming up with Quavo, Atlanta music legend known for his saucy, fashionable fits, to surprise and delight Zax Rewardz members with free Lemon Pepper traditional wings from July 7 to July 13. For a chance to claim their free wings, Zax fans can look out for Quavo donning his own Lemon Pepper Steppers in a video on Zaxbys social channels where he will drop an exclusive code that will unlock a FREE 5-count Lemon Pepper traditional wings reward for the first 5,000 Zax Rewardz members.*

“Lemon Pepper’s a Georgia staple, just like Zaxbys,” said rapper and cultural tastemaker Quavo. “I’m proud to team up with them as they step into the dry rub game. We’re giving out free wings so everyone can taste what the South’s really about.”

Zaxbys is all about finding new ways for fans to experiment with its beloved chicken and sauce, that’s why seasoned Lemon Pepper lovers and Zax fans can flavor their way with four of Zaxbys most craveable chicken options:

Wings & Things: Mix of 5 Lemon Pepper dry-rubbed traditional or boneless Wings, + 3 Chicken Fingerz with Zax Sauce, Crinkle Fries, Texas Toast, Ranch Sauce, and a Small Drink, with an average price of $13.90

Mix of 5 Lemon Pepper dry-rubbed traditional or boneless Wings, + 3 Chicken Fingerz with Zax Sauce, Crinkle Fries, Texas Toast, Ranch Sauce, and a Small Drink, with an average price of $13.90 Chicken Fingerz Plate: 4 Lemon Pepper hand-breaded Chicken Fingerz, Crinkle Fries, Coleslaw, Texas Toast, Ranch Sauce, and a Small Drink, with an average price of $11.90.

4 Lemon Pepper hand-breaded Chicken Fingerz, Crinkle Fries, Coleslaw, Texas Toast, Ranch Sauce, and a Small Drink, with an average price of $11.90. Traditional Wings Meal: 5 Lemon Pepper Traditional Wings, Crinkle Fries, Texas Toast, Ranch Sauce, and a Small Drink, with an average price of approx. $11.00.

5 Lemon Pepper Traditional Wings, Crinkle Fries, Texas Toast, Ranch Sauce, and a Small Drink, with an average price of approx. $11.00. Lemon Pepper Sandwich Meal: Lemon Pepper seasoned fillet on a toasted bun with Crinkle Fries and a Small Drink, with an average price of $10.80

“At Zaxbys, flavor innovation is part of who we are – and with Lemon Pepper’s deep Georgia roots and huge cultural following, we’re proud to deliver our take on the flavor, worthy of the hype,” said Patrick Schwing, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer at Zaxbys. “This launch celebrates more than just our first-ever dry rub – it’s a tribute to Zaxbys Atlanta roots and the viral phenomenon of Lemon Pepper Steppers, that’s all about owning your own sauce. We’ve teamed up with Quavo – a Georgia native, cultural tastemaker, and longtime Lemon Pepper lover – to help us debut this flavorful new offering the only way we know how: with bold style and sauce.”

Zaxbys Lemon Pepper is now available for a limited-time only at Zaxbys locations everywhere. Zax fans look out for Quavo in his Lemon Pepper Steppers on Zaxbys Instagram and TikTok for a chance to try the new flavor for free. Zax fans can redeem the free Lemon Pepper 5-count traditional wings reward by simply downloading the Zaxbys app on Google Play or the App Store, creating a Zax Rewardz account, entering the discount code shared on Zaxbys social channels, and adding a 5-count traditional wings item to your cart. Upon online checkout, simply apply the Lemon Pepper reward and the cost of one 5-count traditional wings item will be deducted.* Be sure to check your local listings to find a Zaxbys near you and dip on by to try any of our fan-favorite menu items.

*Offer availability is limited to first 5,000 redemption codes. Offer valid for Zax Rewardz members only, one time use. Offer cannot be combined with other offers, coupons or discount. Once code is entered and reward is gifted it is valid for online orders only from 7/7/25-7/13/25. See full offer terms in your account on the Zaxbys app. Visit https://www.zaxbys.com/legal/terms-of-use#zax-rewardz-loyalty-program for Zax Rewardz program terms. © 2025 Zaxby’s SPE Franchisor LLC.