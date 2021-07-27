Zaxby's Introduces Southwest Zalad to Menu

Zaxby's is introducing its new Southwest Zalad. The new fresh, made-to-order Zalad is available systemwide and will feature Zaxby's new Southwest ranch dressing along with its famous Texas Toast. It includes familiar, well-loved Southwest ingredients that add to its existing lineup of big, fresh, prepped-to-order Zalads.

Zaxby’s Southwest Zalad includes crisp mixed greens, topped with freshly sliced Roma tomatoes, cheddar and jack cheeses, fire-roasted corn, crunchy Santa Fe tortilla strips and Texas Toast.

"Our Southwest Zalads are prepared with fresh ingredients every day, something our customers can taste with every bite," says Zaxby's CMO Joel Bulger. "Our commitment to fresh and quality ingredients brings out the full flavor of the Southwest in one big Zalad bowl."

The new, limited time only Southwest Ranch dressing adds bold and creamy flavor, and the warm, freshly grilled, or hand-breaded chicken makes this Zalad a satisfying meal.

Along with its already impressive selection of Zalads, Zaxby's serves fresh, prepared-at-order, hand-breaded Chicken Fingerz and wings made in a variety of nine sauces. The menu also features the award-winning Signature Sandwich and complementary Shareables including Fried White Cheddar Bites, Zaxby's famous Crinkle Fries and its lightly breaded Fried Pickles as a limited-time offer.

Complementing the Southwest Zalad is Zaxby's newly introduced Strawberry Lime Sipper, an exclusive Coca-Cola Freestyle Minute Maid lemonade drink that adds a sparkling flavor.

Starting at $8.59, the Southwest Zalad is available for a limited time only at participating locations while supplies last. Prices may vary by location.