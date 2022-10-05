Zaxby's Launches Chicken Bacon Ranch Loaded Fries

Zaxby's, the premium quick-service restaurant, beloved for its Chicken Fingerz, wings and legendary Zax Sauce, rolls out new Chicken Bacon Ranch Loaded Fries systemwide after successfully testing the saucy sharable in select markets. It's Chicken Fingerz meets crinkle fries for a palate-pleasing, family-friendly addition to any Zaxby's meal—available at participating locations for a limited time only while supplies last.

"Our new Loaded Fries are the culmination of Zaxby's most craveable ingredients," says Patrick Schwing, chief marketing and strategy officer at Zaxby's. "It's a combination of flavors piled high on a bed of fries, so it works great as a meal or side to share."

New Chicken Bacon Ranch Loaded Fries are made with a base of crispy, crinkle-cut fries with Zaxby's signature seasoning salt topped with tender cuts of chicken, marinated for over 12 hours and hand breaded in house. Next comes a shredded blend of Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, hardwood-smoked bacon and creamy buttermilk ranch dressing, starting at $7.99.

Zaxby's recently dropped limited-edition sauce-flavored popsicles. The "saucesicles" celebrated the saucy side of the iconic chicken brand in a collaboration with gourmet-popsicle brand Frios and were available in two flavors: Zax Sauce and Tongue Torch. Supplies of the novelty frozen treat were depleted within two minutes.

"Food tastes best when great flavors come together," Schwing says. "Look for more innovative menu items from Zaxby's coming soon. We're experimenting with bold new combinations and unexpected flavor profiles that raise the bar on mealtime."