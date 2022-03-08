Zaxby's Loyalty Program Receives Top Honor

Zax Fanz Club, Zaxby's loyalty and rewards program, has been recognized as America's Best Loyalty Program in the Fast-Food Restaurant Category on Newsweek's and Statista's list of America's Best Loyalty Programs 2022. Zaxby's Zax Fanz Club received a score of 8.62 and ranks above well-known competitors such as Chick-fil-A (7.95), Burger King (7.70), McDonald's (7.51) and Popeyes (6.91).

"It's an honor to be named America's Best Loyalty Program in the Fast-Food Restaurant category. We've built a great foundation with our current loyalty program and learned a lot about the preferences of our most loyal fans," says Zaxby's Chief Marketing Officer Joel Bulger. "For those who already love the program and those who are still looking for the best rewards, you haven't seen anything yet. We're applying everything we've learned to bring you an even better loyalty program later this year," Bulger added.

Since reintroducing Zax Fanz Club in 2020, Zaxby's has doubled its active user base and has seen guests inside the program return 25% more often to make a purchase than a typical customer. Members of the loyalty program spend roughly 25% more in comparison to non-loyalty members. The company is expecting sustained growth and has a relaunch plan underway.

America's Best Loyalty Programs were selected based on the results of an independent survey taken by more than 4,000 U.S. customers who are members of loyalty programs of retailers or service providers. In total, approximately 20,000 evaluations were collected. Customers were given the opportunity to evaluate various loyalty programs based on six evaluation criteria relevant to the consumer experience: Likelihood of Recommendation, Ease & Enjoyment, Benefit, Overall Satisfaction, Customer Support, and Trust.

Zax Fanz Club is a rewards program that turns online orders, or in-person purchases, into indescribably good rewards. Guests looking to sign up and experience Zaxby's award-winning loyalty program can find it available online on zaxbys.com and for download on Google Play and the App Store. New 'Fanz' can enjoy a Zaxby's Signature Sandwich for free when downloading the Zaxby's app and signing up for the rewards program for the first time. The award-winning Signature Sandwich features a double hand-breaded fillet, with three thick-sliced, crinkle-cut pickles and is served on a buttery toasted, split-top potato bun.