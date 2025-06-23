Saucy chicken chain, Zaxbys is celebrating the opening of its second location in Las Vegas, Nevada. Following the success of the first opening on Blue Diamond Rd., the new Zaxbys in Las Vegas, also owned and operated by Royce Chow and Jie Zhou of Zax Nevada LLC, will be located at 2210 E Craig Rd North. It will be open for dine-in and drive-thru service starting on Monday, June 23.

To celebrate the opening and introduce the Georgia-based chicken chain to more Las Vegas locals, Zaxbys will host a grand opening event on July 8th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce and exclusive giveaways and prizes while supplies last. The first 100 people in line on July 8 will receive free Zaxbys for 6 months in the form of rotating weekly comp card offers. These exclusive deals include free fan-favorite items like the Big Zax Snak Meal, Chicken Bacon Ranch Loaded Fries, Zaxbys Signature Sandwich, or 5 Chicken Fingerz.

As part of its ongoing commitment to the Las Vegas community, Zaxbys will donate 10% of all proceeds from its grand opening celebration on July 8 to Opportunity Village, a beloved local nonprofit. Known for empowering individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, Opportunity Village provides life-changing programs in education, job training, and social enrichment. This partnership underscores Zaxbys dedication to being more than just a place to eat — it’s a brand invested in building stronger, more inclusive communities as it grows across the Las Vegas area.

“We are excited to create 50+ job opportunities that will help grow North Las Vegas,” said Royce Chow, CEO of Zax Nevada LLC. “We look forward to serving our community with southern comfort food and southern hospitality. We will consistently create encore experiences that enrich lives, one person at a time.”

Spanning 2,600 square feet, the new Zaxbys is equipped with 30 seats for dine-in guests, as well as a drive-thru for expedited service. The new location’s Modern Farmhouse design features prominent branding with Zaxbys signature colors, logo, and sauce medallions, as well as a cohesive brand story showcased through vibrant elements and sauce-inspired art. Customers may order ahead online via zaxbys.com and through the Zaxbys app for curbside pickup. The app is available for download on Google Play and the App Store. Ordering for delivery is also available directly through the app, as well as through DoorDash, GrubHub, and UberEats.

Zaxbys serves fresh, prepared-at-order Chicken Fingerz and wings tossed in a variety of bold and spicy sauces, as well as its wildly popular Chicken Bacon Ranch Loaded Fries and fan-favorite Fried Pickles. Most recently, Zaxbys has announced the permanent return of Handcrafted Milkshakes in Chocolate, Vanilla, Strawberry, and Birthday Cake flavors in celebration of Zaxbys 35th birthday. Zaxbys Milkshakes are handspun and topped with real whipped cream, colorful sprinkles, and a Maraschino cherry.

Additionally, this summer Zaxbys has introduced Late Night Zax extended hours at participating locations, featuring an all-new menu addition, the Zappetizer Trio, available only after 8 p.m. Zax fans can pick 3 sides or shareables AND 3 signature sauces of their choosing, starting at just $9.99 to mix, match, and munch on their favorite Zaxbys menu items and crush those late-night cravings.

This is Zax Nevada LLC.’s second Zaxbys location in Las Vegas. To help build this second location, they worked with local company AJB General Contractor again, known for building commercial institutions in Las Vegas for 35 years. The new restaurant is expected to provide up to 50 new employment opportunities. Interested applicants may visit workthecoop.com to apply for all available positions.