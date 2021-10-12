Zaxby’s Promotes Keith Anderkin to Chief Supply Chain Officer

Zaxby’s announced the promotion of Keith Anderkin to the newly created position of chief supply chain officer. Anderkin started at Zaxby’s as vice president of supply chain and quality assurance in June 2020. He is the first chief supply chain officer in Zaxby’s 31-year history.

“My goal is to help lay the foundation for a world-class supply chain that will sustain Zaxby’s mission for years to come to support growth and help establish Zaxby’s as a franchisor of choice,” says Anderkin.

During his tenure at Zaxby’s, Anderkin has developed a team that focuses on executing strategic objectives in both the development of new stores as well as the management of different categories.

Anderkin joined Zaxby’s amidst the COVID-19 pandemic that changed consumer behavior and impacted the way restaurants do business. Not only did Anderkin lead the supply chain team to keep Zaxby’s strong during challenging times, but he also managed to keep sales numbers high when other brands were struggling. With over 25 years of experience, Anderkin has a wealth of industry knowledge that he brings to the table every day for Zaxby’s.

Prior to joining Zaxby’s, Anderkin worked for several successful restaurant brands, including Long John Silver’s, Arby’s, and Fazoli’s. He was instrumental in driving sales growth and creating efficiencies across the supply chain.

“Keith always shows up as a servant leader and is a very positive influence within the organization, constantly striving to develop and mentor his team,” adds Zaxby’s Chief Operating Officer David Waters. “His ability to foster relationships with vendors and franchisees is key to maintaining the culture of Zaxby’s brand.”