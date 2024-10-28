Saucy chicken chain Zaxbys is refreshing its crowd-favorite Family Packs group meals with newly designed packaging to house the ultimate meals-on-the-go in one box together. Zaxbys is excited to reintroduce the easy-to-order meal designed to feed four or more as Zax Packz. Zax Packz features go-to menu items like Chicken Fingerz or Boneless Wings, Crinkle Fries, Texas Toast and, of course, a variety of Zaxbys signature sauces all nestled into one box with the perfect compartment for each component.

Starting today, Zax Packz are available permanently at all Zaxbys locations. Variations include:

Chicken Fingerz Zax Packz , including 20 hand-breaded Chicken Fingerz, sauced or regular, and served with 2 large Crinkle Fries, 4 slices of Texas Toast and 4 dipping sauces.

, including 20 hand-breaded Chicken Fingerz, sauced or regular, and served with 2 large Crinkle Fries, 4 slices of Texas Toast and 4 dipping sauces. Boneless Wings Zax Packz, including 30 Boneless Wings made from all-white breast meat tossed in your choice of sauce and served with 2 large Crinkle Fries, 4 slices of Texas Toast and 4 dipping sauces.

In early November, both variations of Zax Packz meals will be available on the catering menu and served with Zaxbys popular homemade Tater Chips — crunchy, thinly sliced potatoes — in lieu of Crinkle Fries to provide the best shareable experience for those looking to feed a large crowd on any occasion.

“Zaxbys created Family Packs as the ultimate solution for an easy-to-order group meal, so there’s something for everyone,” said Patrick Schwing, Zaxbys Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer. “With our evolving menu and focus on customer needs, we’re excited to offer fans Zax Packz — providing a unique packaging solution for a quick meal packed with Zaxbys classic items, like our famous Fingerz and sauces, that will satisfy everyone around the table.”

Guests can order Zax Packz online via zaxbys.com and through the Zaxbys app for curbside pickup or delivery. The app is available for download on Google Play and the App Store.

Along with the redesigned Zax Packz, Zaxbys is excited to announce a refreshed core menu featuring the return of four fan-favorite, limited-time offerings — The Asian Zensation Zalad, Veggie Egg Rolls, The Blue Zalad, and Fried Cheesecake Bites — as permanent menu items.

Now available on all Zaxbys menus permanently, the menu items include:

Zaxbys Asian Zensation Zalad : Your choice of tender cuts of hand-breaded Fried Chicken Fingerz or marinated Grilled Chicken on a bed of freshly chopped mixed greens, red cabbage, carrots, and crispy wonton strips, all topped with Asian Slaw, drizzled with a honey sesame Teriyaki Sauce, and served with a flavorful Citrus Vinaigrette and a hand-rolled Veggie Egg Roll, for an average price of $10.99.

: Your choice of tender cuts of hand-breaded Fried Chicken Fingerz or marinated Grilled Chicken on a bed of freshly chopped mixed greens, red cabbage, carrots, and crispy wonton strips, all topped with Asian Slaw, drizzled with a honey sesame Teriyaki Sauce, and served with a flavorful Citrus Vinaigrette and a hand-rolled Veggie Egg Roll, for an average price of $10.99. Zaxbys Veggie Egg Rolls : Two Egg Rolls, individually hand-rolled in a crispy wonton wrapper, filled with shredded cabbage, carrots, green onion and seasonings, served with Zaxbys signature Sweet & Spicy Sauce to dip.

: Two Egg Rolls, individually hand-rolled in a crispy wonton wrapper, filled with shredded cabbage, carrots, green onion and seasonings, served with Zaxbys signature Sweet & Spicy Sauce to dip. Zaxbys Blue Zalad : Mixed greens with carrots and red cabbage, tomatoes, blue cheese, and fried onions with your choice of Fried Chicken (includes a drizzle of Buffalo Garlic Blaze) or Grilled Chicken, served with Blue Cheese Dressing and a side of Texas Toast for an average price of around $10.

: Mixed greens with carrots and red cabbage, tomatoes, blue cheese, and fried onions with your choice of Fried Chicken (includes a drizzle of Buffalo Garlic Blaze) or Grilled Chicken, served with Blue Cheese Dressing and a side of Texas Toast for an average price of around $10. Zaxbys Fried Cheesecake Bites with Strawberry Sauce: Bite-sized 8-count of lightly battered and deep-fried cream cheese cheesecake served with a side of naturally flavored strawberry sauce.

“Our Zax fans were thrilled with the return of the Asian Zensation Zalad and Veggie Egg Rolls as limited-time offers earlier this month,” said Schwing. “So, what better way to say thank you for being the most loyal customers around than to bring these fan-favorites, plus the beloved Blue Zalad, back to Zaxbys menus everywhere permanently.”