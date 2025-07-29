Zaza Cuban Comfort Food announced it has opened a new location near Casselberry, Fla., the award-winning restaurant chain’s 10th in Central Florida. Casselberry is part of a major expansion of Zaza’s presence in Central Florida including planned locations south of downtown Orlando (SODO) at 1621 S. Orange Avenue, in the Orlando International Airport and six others to be announced soon.

“We introduced classic Cuban comfort food in a café setting to Central Florida in 2013 and have been thrilled with the growing customer demand,” said Ruben Perez, founder of Zaza Cuban Comfort Food. “Our 10 current locations are only the beginning. We look forward to bringing the Zaza concept to many more locations in Central Florida and beyond in the next few years.”

As part of its growth plans, Zaza recently retained Luis Fernandez of Iberia Consulting Group LLC. Fernandez is a former chief operations officer for Yum! Brands in Spain and Portugal. According to Perez, Fernandez’s experience in running globally recognized brands like Yum! Brands, RBI and Amrest with multiple locations internationally is what Zaza needs at the cusp of its planned expansion.

“Considering the unique combination of food, branding and growth potential of Zaza’s, would entice many restaurant executives to jump at the chance of working with this team,” said Fernandez. “I’m honored to have the opportunity and thrilled to see the Casselberry grand opening kickoff the next phase of our growth plans.”

Located at 191 SR 436, Fern Park, Fla., in the Oxford Commons Shopping Center, the Casselberry location of Zaza is the first location of the restaurant chain to feature a drive-thru pickup window for digital orders. It will host a grand opening party in the 2,500 sq. ft. restaurant from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on July 29. The first 25 persons to arrive on grand opening day will receive free one free Cuban sandwich per month for a year. Zaza will extend buy-one-get-one and other special offers all day on grand opening day. It also will present a donation to the Lifeboat Project of more than $1,900, which it compiled by donating $0.25 of each Cuban sandwich sold at participating locations in June of this year.

The announced Zaza SODO restaurant will inhabit the old Brick & Fire Pizza restaurant. The strategic location is at the heart of the SODO district that has been the focus of many developers in the past few years.