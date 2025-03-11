Zentis North America, a global leader in fruit and nutrition processing, is now the largest popping boba producer in the US. The fully automated production line in Plymouth, Indiana, enables local fabrication of a traditionally imported product to the U.S; meeting the growing demand for innovative, high-quality ingredients in the foodservice and retail sectors.

“This investment is a testament to our growth strategy in North America and strengthens our position as an innovative solutions provider,” explains Nico Stobinski, Zentis Group CEO responsible for Marketing, Sales, Innovation, Research & Development and Human Resources. “Zentis’ new production line combines our extensive expertise with the latest manufacturing technology to produce high-quality popping boba aimed at our U.S. customers’ needs where the food service, consumer goods, retail and restaurant industries are concerned.”

This milestone investment-Zentis Group’s largest in North America since launching operations over 15 years ago-represents a significant double-digit monetary commitment. The expansion includes cutting-edge technology and modern production equipment, creating more than 110 new jobs while advancing sustainable manufacturing practices.

The new facility produces a variety of flavors such as strawberry, cherry, raspberry, orange, lemon and chocolate, along with the ability to produce custom flavors. The edible pearls are available in various sizes from 6mm to 9mm. Popping boba with wafer-thin, all-natural shell and liquid center, offers an intensely aromatic burst of flavor.

“Our products can be used in multiple applications, such as trending cold beverages, or as toppings for desserts and ice cream, as well as in traditional bubble teas. The ability to customize flavors gives us endless opportunities to cater to our customers’ needs”, explains Thomas Vieten, Managing Director of Zentis North America. “The increasing demand for innovative, locally produced products is a key strategy driver. Our aim is always not just to serve trends, but to drive them forward and play a significant role in shaping them.”

Headquartered in Aachen, Germany, Zentis has been a trusted global partner within the food processing industry for over 130 years, specializing in refining raw materials for dairy products, milk alternatives, baked goods, confectionary, and more. This investment in the US is another important step towards securing long-term international supply chains and developing the local market.

“With our new production facility, we are finally bringing popping boba ‘Made in the USA’ to the market – a alternative to imported products from Asia,” explains Hamed Hesami, Zentis Group CEO, responsible for Operations, Global Engineering, Global Quality and Continuous Improvement. “This allows us to offer our customers a reliable, regional supply while always maintaining the highest standards.”

Zentis will showcase the new US-made popping boba products at Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, California from March 5-7, 2025. Visitors are invited to visit the Kültee by Zentis booth #1868 in Hall B.