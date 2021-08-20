Ziggi's Celebrates Start of School Year by Offering Free Drinks

Ziggi’s Coffee, a rapidly growing Colorado-based franchise, is celebrating the start of a new school year by fueling educators and school district employees, including teachers, principals, bus drivers, janitors and more, with one free 16 oz drink of choice per person. To receive the offer, individuals must be present at the time of purchase and show a valid school/faculty ID or other proof of school district employment. (Full discount terms below).

“Ziggi’s is thrilled to give back to educators and school district employees once more,” says Kathryn Bleeker, Director of Marketing. “In the past, we’ve been able to serve thousands of free drinks to those who work hard and do so much for our communities through education. This is a chance for us to show our appreciation as they embark on another school year.”

The deal is available on Wednesday August 25 during normal business hours at all 37 nationwide Ziggi’s Coffee locations (Colorado, Arizona, California, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Iowa, Wyoming).

Limit one free 16 oz drink per customer. Must be present at time of purchase and show a valid school I.D. or other proof of school district employment to receive discount. Offer cannot be combined with any other special offer or discount including a Ziggi’s punch card. Excludes bottled beverages and any other menu size. Valid for in-store purchase during normal business hours at all Ziggi’s Coffee locations on 8/25/2021 only.