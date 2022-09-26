Ziggi’s Celebrating National Coffee Day with Free Deal

Ziggi’s is celebrating National Coffee Day, on September 29, by giving away free coffee to customers when they purchase using their mobile app.

Customers that order using the Ziggi’s Mobile App will receive a free coffee based on their app status level. The reward will automatically load into the rewards wallet in each user’s account.

Visit any Ziggi’s Coffee during normal business hours on Thursday, September 29, 2022 and make a purchase using the Ziggi’s Mobile App, including order ahead, scan to pay or scan to earn loyalty.

Offer valid through the Ziggi’s Mobile App only. Available 9/29/2022 only during regular business hours at every Ziggi’s Coffee location. Offer based on user’s app status level and available in rewards wallet. Product offers and valid dates are subject to change without notice. Offer excludes blenders and any modifiers. Limit one reward per customer. Product selection may vary.