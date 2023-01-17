Ziggi’s Coffee Adds New Breakfast Sandwiches to Menu

Ziggi’s Coffee announced that they have added new breakfast sandwiches to their robust menu. These savory and flavorful breakfast sandwiches include a plain bagel, everything bagel and waffle option.

Customers can bite into the classic combination of sausage, egg and cheddar on a plain bagel or elevate their breakfast game with the trio of sausage, egg and gouda on an everything bagel. For anyone looking to add a little sweetness to their morning routine, the egg and sausage sandwiched between a maple-flavored waffle is the perfect option.

With customer experience and overall satisfaction at the core of every decision this company makes, they are confident that the new breakfast sandwiches are sure to hit the spot. “We are looking forward to our customers trying our new breakfast sandwiches,” says Dani Wanner, Ziggi’s VP of Operations. “With the expanded flavor variety, there is a delicious option for everyone to enjoy.”

Ziggi’s has always boasted a wide variety of breakfast options for their customers to enjoy. This one-stop shop offers hearty breakfast burritos, a gluten-free breakfast sandwich, cinnamon rolls, oatmeal, bread slices, including gluten-free options, and scones. From coffee and smoothies to iced tea and energy drinks, the breakfast duo combinations are endless.

The new year is the perfect time for new habits. Be sure that your new routines include a breakfast stop at Ziggi’s. With the ability to earn rewards on every menu purchase and order ahead in the Ziggi’s Mobile App, enjoying a delicious breakfast has never been easier. Download the app today in Google Play or the App Store and save time on your morning routine.