Ziggi’s Coffee, one of America’s leading specialty franchised concepts dedicated to serving only the finest roasted coffee, uniquely handcrafted drinks and wide variety of eats and treats, announced the launch of its new fall lineup, highlighting the warm, cozy and sweet flavors of pumpkin season. This one-of-a-kind lineup blends new and existing Ziggi’s Coffee ingredients to infuse every customer’s day with the comforting flavors of fall. Beginning Tuesday, August 20, these limited-time treats will be available at all Ziggi’s Coffee locations nationwide, while supplies last through Thursday, October 31.

Specifically, the Ziggi’s Coffee limited time fall menu items include:

Pumpkin Pie Latte – Ziggi’s Coffee signature espresso mixed with steamed or chilled milk combined with a creamy spice-filled pumpkin flavor, topped with whipped cream and a sprinkle of cinnamon. Available hot, iced or blended in 12oz (hot only),16oz, 20oz, 24oz, 32oz sizes starting at $4.75.

Harvest Spice Energy Infusion – A revitalizing Energy Infusion showcasing the seasonal flavors of white chocolate and pumpkin, combined with Ziggi’s Energy. Available in 16oz, 20oz, 24oz, 32oz sizes starting at $5.45.

Double Pumpkin Cold Brew – Ziggi’s Coffee signature cold brew, infused with a rich and sweet pumpkin flavor, topped with a creamy pumpkin cold foam. Available in 16oz, 20oz, 24oz, 32oz sizes starting at $5.90.

Chocolate Chip Pumpkin Bread – A sweet and rich pumpkin loaf, loaded with chocolate chips. This limited-time treat is the perfect companion to the pumpkin beverages, providing a satisfying snack, available for $3.95.

Gluten Free Pumpkin Bread – A flavorful loaf made with a blend of gluten-free flours, offering a delightful alternative to traditional pumpkin bread, available for $3.95.

“With so many fall options to choose from, we’re excited to unveil our new lineup of pumpkin-spiced limited-time offerings,” said Dani Wanner, VP of Operations, Ziggi’s Coffee. “Our team has pushed the boundaries of creativity to develop innovative and fun flavor combinations. This fall, we encourage our customers to pick their pumpkin and enjoy these seasonal delights, crafted to celebrate autumn’s flavors and bring a cozy warmth to every cup.”

Ziggi’s Coffee is on a mission to elevate the standard of service within the coffee shop industry. From specializing in a variety of great-tasting menu items to providing fast and friendly service, Ziggi’s Coffee is focused on creating a positive, experience that is faster, more authentic and convenient for the demand of consumers seeking higher-quality coffee and food options on-the-go. In addition to its distinctive menu and superior service, Ziggi’s Coffee is committed to making a positive difference in the local communities it serves.

To earn rewards for every purchase, and access to exclusive offers, join Ziggi’s Rewards program at https://www.ziggiscoffee.com/rewards. For more information, or how to find a Ziggi’s Coffee location near you, visit: https://www.ziggiscoffee.com/find-a-ziggis.