Calling all coffee lovers! In honor of National Coffee Day on September 29, Ziggi’s Coffee, dedicated to serving only the finest roasted coffee, uniquely handcrafted beverages and wide variety of eats and treats, is brewing up a special offer for one lucky fan to receive the chance to become the brand’s honorary Chief Coffee Officer. The winner will be awarded $2,500 issued in the form of a check or similar method, free Ziggi’s for a year, and an unforgettable behind-the-scenes experience at Dillanos Coffee Roasters, Ziggi’s Coffee’s expert roasting partner, in Sumner, Washington. The trip, taking place on Tuesday, October 15 through Thursday, October 17 includes a comprehensive tour of the facility, a coffee-tasting experience and dinner with the Dillanos team.

Ziggi’s Coffee is proud to announce its recent partnership with Dillanos Coffee Roasters, a nationally recognized leader in the coffee roasting industry, who is supplying Ziggi’s Coffee with its expertly roasted blends, ensuring consistency and excellence in every cup served. Both companies are excited about the opportunities this collaboration presents, including their search for their honorary Chief Coffee Officer.

To apply, all Ziggi’s Coffee aficionados must visit https://woobox.com/jw9zc6 and submit a 15-60 second video answering the question: “What makes you qualified to be Ziggi’s Chief Coffee Officer?” Applicants should showcase their passion for coffee and what makes them the perfect fit for this unique role. Applications for the Ziggi’s Coffee Chief Coffee Officer role open on Monday, September 16, 2024, and will close on Wednesday, September 25, 2024. The selected candidate will be notified via email on National Coffee Day, Sunday, September 29, 2024.

“At Ziggi’s, we’re passionate about creating exceptional coffee experiences, and what better way to celebrate National Coffee Day than by offering one of our loyal customers the chance to step into the world of coffee as our Chief Coffee Officer,” said Brandon Knudsen, CEO of Ziggi’s Coffee. “This is an exciting opportunity for a true coffee enthusiast to not only win some amazing prizes but also get an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at how our coffee is crafted at Dillanos.”

In addition to the Chief Coffee Officer contest, Ziggi’s rewards members can enjoy a 16oz Daily Brew, Iced Coffee or Cold Brew for just $1.00 on National Coffee Day. This offer is available at all Ziggi’s Coffee locations during regular business hours on Sunday, September 29, 2024.

Ziggi’s Coffee is on a mission to elevate the standard of service within the coffee shop industry. From specializing in a variety of great-tasting menu items to providing fast and friendly service, Ziggi’s Coffee is focused on creating a positive, experience that is faster, more authentic and convenient for the demand of consumers seeking higher-quality coffee and food options on-the-go. In addition to its distinctive menu and superior service, Ziggi’s Coffee is committed to making a positive difference in the local communities it serves.

To earn rewards and access to exclusive offers, join Ziggi’s Rewards program at www.ziggiscoffee.com/rewards. For more information, or how to find a Ziggi’s Coffee location near you, visit: www.ziggiscoffee.com/find-a-ziggis.

Chief Coffee Officer Terms and Conditions:

*Entries are accepted from Monday, September 16, 2024, at 08:00 a.m. MDT through Wednesday, September 25, 2024, at 05:00p.m. MDT.

*One (1) Winner will be selected and notified on Sunday, September 29, 2024, via email.

*Winner must respond within two (2) business days of the notification attempt to claim the prize.

*If the potential winner cannot be contacted, does not respond within the time frame, or is found to be ineligible, an alternate potential winner will be selected from the remaining eligible entries.

* The winner will enjoy an exclusive trip to Dillanos Coffee Roasters HQ, though no additional guests are allowed.

*Must be a United States resident age 18 or older.

*See full terms and conditions here.

$1.00 National Coffee Day Deal Terms and Conditions:

*Valid for Ziggi’s Rewards members only.

*Must use loyalty account at time of purchase to be eligible.

*Offers valid for 16 oz Daily Brew, Iced Coffee and Cold Brew only.

* Offer excludes other menu drinks, sizes and modifiers.

*Valid at all Ziggi’s Coffee locations on Sunday, September 29, 2024, only.

*Must be 16 years or older.

* The price of a $1.00 16 oz Daily Brew, Iced Coffee and Cold Brew is exclusive of applicable tips and taxes. Taxes will be calculated and added to the promotional price at the final point of purchase. The total cost will include applicable taxes according to local regulations.

*Offer details subject to change without notice.