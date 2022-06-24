Ziggi’s Coffee Bringing Back Firecracker Blender for Fourth of July

Ziggi’s Coffee is bringing back their fan-favorite, the Firecracker Blender, to commemorate the Fourth of July. This beverage features their Vanilla Blender combined with white chocolate and strawberry flavors, topped with whipped cream and popping candy.

Save the date—this limited-time beverage is available at all Ziggi’s locations from July 2—July 4. In addition, their Rocketpop Cake Pop, which consists of blue raspberry cake coated in white chocolate and strawberry popping candy, is the perfect addition to any order and is available through August.

“We are excited to bring back this limited-time beverage for the Fourth of July,” says Kathryn Bleeker, Ziggi’s Director of Marketing. “This was a brand-new product offering last summer, and since our customers loved the flavor and unique spin on this holiday so much, we just had to bring it back.”

Grab the whole family and swing by Ziggi’s to enjoy these festive treats over the Fourth of July weekend and receive a free, limited-edition sticker with any purchase, while supplies last.