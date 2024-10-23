Ziggi’s Coffee, one of America’s leading specialty franchised concepts dedicated to serving only the finest roasted coffee, uniquely handcrafted drinks and wide variety of eats and treats, today announced the return of its Beast Blender available from Thursday, October 24 to Thursday, October 31, while supplies last.

Perfect for all ages, the Beast Blender is more than just a drink—it’s a Halloween experience the whole family can enjoy. Whether you’re grabbing one for yourself or making it part of your family’s festive celebration, Ziggi’s is turning your local coffee spot into a true Halloween destination.

This hauntingly delicious drink features a concoction of rich caramel, creamy chocolate and smooth vanilla, blended to perfection and topped with a swirl of whipped cream, a purple/white chocolate drizzle and a sprinkle of crunchy crushed Twix.

With every purchase of a Beast Blender, guests will receive an exclusive sticker sheet, perfect for turning their drink into a true “beast” – available while supplies last.

To earn rewards and access to exclusive offers, join Ziggi’s Rewards program at www.ziggiscoffee.com/rewards.

Sticker Giveaway

*Available at all Ziggi’s locations on 10/24/24 through 10/31/2024 while supplies last.

*Limit one (1) branded Ziggi’s sticker sheet per Beast Blender purchase.

*Order must include at least one (1) Beast Blender to be eligible to receive a sticker sheet.

*Purchase necessary.

*Product availability and participation may vary.