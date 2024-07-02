Ziggi’s Coffee, one of America’s leading specialty franchised concepts dedicated to serving the finest roasted coffee, handcrafted drinks, and a variety of eats and treats, announced the highly anticipated summertime return of its limited-edition S’mores Blender. Ziggi’s Coffee announced it will also debut its new S’mores Cake Pop, capturing the iconic campfire flavors and nostalgia of summer. This delightful duo promises to transport customers back to warm nights and fireside gatherings with every sip and bite. Beginning Tuesday, July 2nd, these limited-time treats will be available at all Ziggi’s Coffee locations nationwide, while supplies last.

Ziggi’s Coffee’s S’mores Blender is a frozen, coffee-based beverage made with decadent chocolate, toasted marshmallow flavor with hints of graham cracker goodness sprinkled throughout. This ultimate seasonal indulgence is available in all menu sizes and is fully customizable with options including caffeine-free and a coffee-free kidZone version. Perfectly complementing the new S’mores Blender, the S’mores Cake Pop features a moist chocolate cake center mixed with marshmallows and topped with graham cracker crumbs. Ziggi’s Coffee’s S’mores Blender and Cake Pop are set to become the ultimate treats for coffee lovers and summer foodies alike.

“We are excited to announce the return of our frozen S’mores Blender and launch of the new S’mores Cake Pop, offering a delicious taste of summer,” said Brandon Knudsen, CEO of Ziggi’s Coffee. “This delicious combination of treats captures the essence of campfire nostalgia, blending rich chocolate, toasted marshmallow, and graham cracker flavors. Whether you’re cooling off or indulging in our delectable cake pops, we invite everyone to experience the joy of summer at Ziggi’s Coffee. But you have to hurry as they are only available while supplies last.”

Since 2004, Ziggi’s Coffee has dedicated itself to delivering superior products and service in a unique and convenient way. The brand continues to innovate its menu, creating novelty beverages and food items each season to spark joy and satisfy customer demand. Today, Ziggi’s Coffee has grown to 92 drive-thru and coffee shop locations throughout the country, bringing a warm and welcoming place where communities can connect over familiar flavors and new favorites.

To earn rewards for every purchase, and access to exclusive offers, join Ziggi’s Rewards program at www.ziggiscoffee.com/rewards.