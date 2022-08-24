Ziggi’s Coffee Celebrates 18 Years in Business

Ziggi’s Coffee first opened its doors on August 24, 2004, in the small town of Longmont, Colo. Since then, this company has experienced tremendous growth in the ever-popular coffee space. The success of Ziggi’s is attributed to passionate ownership, thoughtful leadership and the relentless support of their communities. Prior to franchising in 2016, the brand had six corporate locations open in Colorado. All the stores were in small communities where the owners knew the names of their customers and built authentic relationships with each individual. This way of life and business is at the core of the Ziggi’s brand identity, even today with 55 locations open throughout the nation and a franchise system with an additional 150+ units on the way. With each location locally owned and operated, every franchisee represents the same small town, community-focused values that has built the foundation of the company.

Celebrating their 18th anniversary is a testament to the support they have received over the years and the support they continue to receive while growing throughout the nation will set the brand up for many years of success and community impact. Franchisees are bringing the taste of Ziggi’s and their friendly, reliable customer service with them everywhere they go. Communities know that when a Ziggi’s opens in their area, they have a new go-to drive-thru or café-style coffee place to call home.

“We are grateful to be celebrating this milestone at such a pivotal point in our company's growth,” says Brandon Knudsen, Ziggi’s CEO and co-founder. “To look back and see how far we have come is truly humbling. Our team has worked diligently to get where we are today, and we couldn’t do this without them, the support of our communities, our franchise owners, our vendor-partners and of course, our loyal customers. To go from one location in a small town of Colorado to 200 locations and beyond coming throughout the nation is incredible and we are looking forward to seeing where this momentum takes us and how many lives we can change.”