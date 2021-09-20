Ziggi's Coffee Celebrating National Chai Day with Deal

Ziggi’s Coffee is celebrating National Chai Day on September 21, 2021 by offering $1 off any chai drink featured on the menu (including the seasonal Iced Cinna-Bee Chai Latte). The offer is available at all 37 Ziggi’s Coffee locations across the country.

Our new, inspired flavors, feature handcrafted recipes from CharlieJoe Chai, a Colorado-based beverage company specializing in chai tea. These recipes combine direct-trade single estate black tea and freshly ground spices like ginger, cinnamon, cardamom, black pepper and cloves, to create a truly boutique beverage experience.

There are three distinct flavors to enjoy:

Original – Smooth, sweet and sophisticated flavor

Spicy – Intense and bold flavor, with the perfect amount of spice

Vanilla Bee – Sweet and creamy, featuring honey and vanilla

Seasonal chai beverages:

Iced Cinna-Bee Chai Latte – New sweet vanilla bee chai poured over ice and topped with a cinnamon vanilla cold foam

Spicy Oat Milk Chai Latte – Our new, bold and spicy chai combined with a dairy-free oat milk.

Offer applies to hot, iced, and blended chai drinks in any menu size.