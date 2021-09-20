    Ziggi's Coffee Celebrating National Chai Day with Deal

    Industry News | September 20, 2021

    Ziggi’s Coffee is celebrating National Chai Day on September 21, 2021 by offering $1 off any chai drink featured on the menu (including the seasonal Iced Cinna-Bee Chai Latte). The offer is available at all 37 Ziggi’s Coffee locations across the country.

    Our new, inspired flavors, feature handcrafted recipes from CharlieJoe Chai, a Colorado-based beverage company specializing in chai tea. These recipes combine direct-trade single estate black tea and freshly ground spices like ginger, cinnamon, cardamom, black pepper and cloves, to create a truly boutique beverage experience. 

    There are three distinct flavors to enjoy:

    Original – Smooth, sweet and sophisticated flavor 

    Spicy – Intense and bold flavor, with the perfect amount of spice 

    Vanilla Bee – Sweet and creamy, featuring honey and vanilla 

    Seasonal chai beverages:

    Iced Cinna-Bee Chai Latte – New sweet vanilla bee chai poured over ice and topped with a cinnamon vanilla cold foam

    Spicy Oat Milk Chai Latte – Our new, bold and spicy chai combined with a dairy-free oat milk.

    Offer applies to hot, iced, and blended chai drinks in any menu size.

    News and information presented in this release has not been corroborated by QSR, Food News Media, or Journalistic, Inc.

