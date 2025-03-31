Ziggi’s Coffee, one of America’s leading specialty franchised concepts dedicated to serving only the finest roasted coffee, uniquely handcrafted beverages and a wide variety of eats and treats, today announced it will officially open the doors of its new shop, located at 2530 11th Ave. in Greeley, CO on Tuesday, April 1 at 5:00 AM. Taking over the space of a recently closed Scooter’s Coffee, the new location is expected to create approximately 15 new jobs in the local economy.

Owned and operated by Jill and Greg Bland, along with Jessica and Tim Thwaites, this will be Greeley’s third Ziggi’s Coffee. The 560 sq. ft. coffee shop will include a convenient drive-thru design to better accommodate and meet the needs of customers on-the-go. Ziggi’s Coffee offers a robust beverage lineup including specialty coffees, chai and teas, Fresherz, Energy Infusions, smoothies, Italian sodas and more. Recently, Ziggi’s Coffee expanded its offerings with Dirty Soda, a new and distinctive alternative to traditional coffee and soda options. This Dirty Soda lineup highlights a variety of creative and refreshing beverages crafted with popular soda bases, enhanced with a mix of flavors, fruit purees, candy toppings and creamy finishes. In addition to drinks, the brand also serves a variety of tasty food items – from sweet to savory – that will satisfy any craving throughout the day, from breakfast sandwiches, burritos, and paninis to baked goods like bread, cinnamon rolls, scones, cookies and cake pops.

In honor of its grand opening, Ziggi’s Coffee of Greeley located at 2530 11th Ave. will offer a week of exciting promotions to celebrate the occasion. From April 7 to April 13, guests can enjoy a variety of daily deals to make their visit even more rewarding:

April 7 – $1 Daily Brew: Guests can fuel their day with a purchase of a Daily Brew in any size for $1, perfect for a midday pick-me-up.

April 8 – University of Northern Colorado Bear Pantry Fundraiser: Guests can make an impact by supporting the Bear Pantry. 20% of all-day sales and sales from those who mention the fundraiser will be donated.

April 9 – 50% Off Food Item with 16oz Drink Purchase: Loyalty members can enjoy 50% a food item of their choice with the purchase of any 16oz drink, while supplies last.

April 10 – Enter to Win Free Ziggi's Coffee for a Year: Loyalty members who purchase an item can scan their app to enter for a chance to win Free Ziggi's Coffee for a Year.

April 11 – BOGO Drinks Day: Loyalty members who buy one drink, can get another of equal or lesser value for free.

April 12 – $1 20oz Dirty Soda: Guests can enjoy a refreshing twist on their favorite 20oz soda for only $1 with a selection of unique new flavors.

April 13 – Scratcher Event: Every customer will receive a scratch card with every purchase while supplies last, offering a chance to win a special deal for a future visit.

“We’re excited to expand in Colorado with the opening of our newest location in Greeley,” said Brandon Knudsen, Co-Founder and CEO of Ziggi’s Coffee. “This grand opening is particularly significant with the debut of Dirty Soda. This addition brings bold and playful flavors to our menu, making this launch a celebration of growth and innovation for Ziggi’s Coffee.”

All Ziggi’s Coffee locations are a welcoming place for people to come together, connect, and deepen their relationships. Located just two blocks south of the University of Northern Colorado and southwest of downtown Greeley, Ziggi’s Coffee of Greeley aims to be a local community hub where everyone feels welcome and where residents can enjoy not only a delightful cup of coffee but also a warm smile, delicious bites and a friendly atmosphere to brighten their day.

“With the opening of our seventh Ziggi’s Coffee location—this time in the lively and rapidly growing city of Greeley—I feel incredibly grateful and excited,” said Jill Bland, Owner of Ziggi’s Coffee of Greeley. “With the addition of this new location, Ziggi’s Coffee now has three thriving spots in the area, creating a growing impact on the city of Greeley. Inspired by the success of our existing locations and the vibrant collegiate community, we are confident that this new location will quickly become a beloved staple in Greeley.”

Ziggi’s Coffee is on a mission to elevate the standard of service within the coffee shop industry. From specializing in a variety of great-tasting menu items to providing fast and friendly service, Ziggi’s Coffee is focused on creating a positive experience that is faster, more authentic and convenient for the demand of consumers seeking higher-quality coffee and food options on-the-go. In addition to its distinctive menu and superior service, Ziggi’s Coffee is committed to making a positive difference in the local communities it serves.

The hours of operation for Ziggi’s Coffee of Greeley are Monday – Friday from 5:00AM – 6:00PM and Saturday – Sunday from 6:00AM – 6:00PM.

To earn rewards and access to exclusive offers, join Ziggi’s Rewards program at www.ziggiscoffee.com/rewards.