Ziggi’s Coffee, one of America’s leading specialty franchised concepts dedicated to serving only the finest roasted coffee, uniquely handcrafted beverages and wide variety of eats and treats, has announced the trial launch of its new Dirty Soda menu at its Mead, Colorado, location. The brand plans to expand this offering to 13 additional pilot locations starting in February. This marks the company’s first step into a growing beverage category, offering customers a new and distinctive take on soda that serves as an alternative to both traditional coffee and standard soda options. Ziggi’s Coffee will be one of the early adopters within the coffee industry to introduce this fun, fizzy fusion of soda and creative flavor blends.

Ziggi’s Coffee customers can now enjoy a variety of creative and refreshing beverages made with popular soda favorites like Coke®, Sprite® and Dr. Pepper®. These sodas are elevated with bold flavor combinations, fruit purees, candy toppings, and creamy finishes—all paired with fun names like “Sunset Blvd.,” “Bruce” and “Cherry Bomb.” The Dirty Soda lineup highlights the brand’s commitment to offering trendsetting, customizable drinks that deliver a fun and unique experience for both new and loyal customers. With even more exciting combinations on the horizon, the menu highlights the brand’s dedication to innovation, flavor, fun and variety.

“We’re thrilled to kick off the testing of our Dirty Soda menu and be one of the first to offer it in the coffee shop industry,” said Brandon Knudsen, CEO of Ziggi’s Coffee. “With Dirty Soda, we’re not just offering new menu items — we’re delivering a fun, creative experience that taps into the growing trend of customizable beverages. This lineup offers a refreshing option that can be enjoyed any time of day but is specifically designed to elevate the afternoon experience for our guests. This test is an exciting opportunity to refine this lineup with real customer feedback, which will guide our rollout nationwide to ensure these menu items embody the quality, creativity and joy that customers have come to expect.”

The nationwide launch of Dirty Soda is anticipated later this year. Ziggi’s Coffee Dirty Sodas will be available in two sizes, 20 oz and 32 oz, with prices ranging from $2.69 to $4.69.

“Since launching the Dirty Soda menu at our Mead, Colorado location, we’ve been thrilled by the positive response from our customers,” said Dani Wanner, Vice President of Operations and Product Development at Ziggi’s Coffee. “The excitement we’ve seen so far reinforces the demand for creative and customizable beverage options. This initial feedback, combined with early sales insights, is helping us refine the menu as we look ahead to expanding it to more locations.”

Ziggi’s Coffee is on a mission to elevate the standard of service within the coffee shop industry. From specializing in a variety of great-tasting menu items to providing fast and friendly service, Ziggi’s Coffee is focused on creating a positive, experience that is faster, more authentic and convenient for the demand of consumers seeking higher-quality beverages and food options on-the-go. In addition to its distinctive menu and superior service, Ziggi’s Coffee is committed to making a positive difference in the local communities it serves.